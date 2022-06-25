Reveals that she experienced nine abortions

Mexico City

The actress Sharon Stone shared that he lived nine abortions spontaneous and assured that it is a feeling that for years, women have had to endure alone and in secret.

“I lost nine children to miscarriage. It’s no small thing, physically or emotionally, but we’re made to feel like it’s something we have to bear alone and secretly with a kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving compassion, empathy and the healing that we so badly need.

DUE TO ENDOMETRIOSIS

“Female health and wellness left in the care of male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact and violently oppressive in its endeavor,” she told People.

Stone had already made public his abortions in 2017, which were the result of autoimmune disease and endometriosis, reported Extra TV, at the time.

Last year, Stone praised personalities such as Chrissy Teigen and Vanessa Kirby, who have been able to speak out about issues of loss and distress, rape and brutalization and other situations women face, in an interview with BBC Radio’s Woman’s Hour.