Reveals the requirements for a player to be summoned

2022-05-14

Diego Vazquez was presented as a technician of the Honduran national team. The former coach of Motaguawith whom he won six titles, was happy to be named DT of the national bicolor. In his first appearance before the media, which he attended with his assistant Ninrod Medina, expressed feeling excited about this new challenge, where he made several points clear. Diego Vazquez (50 years old), born in San Martin de Mendoza, Argentinawill be the first Argentine to lead Hondurasarrives at the national bench to face the matches of the Concacaf Nations League. They did not want to get ahead of the facts. She limited herself to saying that he thinks nothing more of Curacao. WHAT HE SAID: Sensations of being DT of Honduras: “Very excited, eager to rehearse, to work and to do things well, to thank the Selection Commission for trusting us because it is not a minor thing since almost all the national soccer leaders are there and they have chosen us for We thank all of them for this process and we hope that we can repay that trust with positive results. Soccer is winning, winning, and this coaching staff from the process that lasted eight and a half years and the word that was heard is winning and we are going to continue on that path. How your perspective as manager of Honduras will change: “We are going to walk a path. We practically know all the players, so from being in this football for so many years, we know everything and from that knowledge and that base we can give positive things to the team and enhance the players we have by making a good team since football is not a individual sport but it is in group”.

Is it a dream to lead Honduras?: “Yes, sure, I said it a moment ago, meritocracy, I think that in football nobody gives you anything and we have the opportunity to try to capture everything we have done these years in the most important team in the country, which is the Honduran national team” . You will follow the same line of play or seek new strategies: “The main thing is the next thing and the next thing is to play away against Curaçao, and we have our heads in that, based on the analysis of that team that is led by a Dutch coach and has many players in Europe and from there we go to choose the players and come up with a game plan and choose a system that is the one that we think is convenient for those games”. Your work plan: “Surely next week we are going to start, we are going to make a preliminary list with local players that are available with some legionnaire that can be incorporated that are also available and from there this weekend the finalists will be. We ask for the collaboration of the teams that reach the final that it be finished as soon as possible, if it is better next week, to have the players, bearing in mind that the selection is the most important thing since it is vital to qualify for the Gold Cup and ask for that collaboration so that the finals take place next week”. Legionaries news: “With the issue of the legionnaires, some are not available due to injury, but those who are, we will try to create a good environment for them to come and join, not see them as saviors that many times you see from outside that they come and are the saviors. It seems to me that in that aspect it is not like that, they have to come to contribute and generate a good atmosphere with the locals so that they can show their talent, which is more than proven, that is why they play in Europe or in soccer abroad. Nor can we see that they are the ones who come and are saviors, we must create an environment of harmony and that they can demonstrate their talent without demanding more from them. Things to improve: “We have to improve… a lot of details that need to be improved, there has to be team cohesion because sometimes you can have many stars but if you don’t have a good team it’s difficult to have good results. We have been beaten in mental strength, in the emotional, so we have to change that part and then work on it with internal psychology”. What he asks the players to be summoned: “The characteristics that are committed to the national team, to Honduras, that they want to be, to give the best to the country, which I think they always have. Then the characteristics of the players that we like, they saw it throughout our period and that idea is not going to change much in this coaching staff because that’s why they chose us and that’s why we’re here and we’re going to strengthen and improve that”.

The new helmsman of the “H” spoke! Diego Vázquez was clear and sent a strong message to all those who criticize his arrival at the Honduran National Team. This said about the fans who do not want it. Posted by Diario Deportivo Diez on Saturday, May 14, 2022

What will be your base? “Surely next week we will work with all those available, doing a microcycle with players who are not in the final and hopefully it will be played as quickly as possible to have them all available. It does not mean that we are with a certain team, we have no commitments with any team, the best will be there and the players that this coaching staff deems appropriate will give their best and will lead Honduras to qualify for the Gold Cup” . Is it only for three games or for the whole process?: “The only thing is what I mentioned, it is Curaçao, and doing things well to qualify for the Gold Cup, that is what we have ahead of us, we are already working on taking that first step, if you climb a mountain looking at the top you fall , what we have to take firm is the first step and that is what we are going to do. We have to show the work we came to do and from there, perhaps demand something more, but from the outset we are grateful to the Selection Commission and that they chose us is an honor and we hope to respond to that trust”. What the CT will do to win over the fans: “I always said it, even I don’t love myself very much, and sometimes we don’t love ourselves. I do not pretend that everyone loves us or that everyone likes us, we intend to do a good job starting with each one playing the role of him. Afterwards we understand a lot those who love us, thanks, and those who don’t agree with us well. We hope to do our best in that aspect and try to convince a little more in the coming days”. Conditions and its coaching staff: “The conditions are to think about Curaçao and qualify for the Gold Cup. My coaching staff will be made up of Ninrod Medina, Patricio Negreira and Josué Reyes, who is the goalkeeping coach. Javier Núñez is always with us, he is close to us, he also advises us”. FULL CONFERENCE: