“Revelations about abortion” – Time

On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready new revelations that risk putting the British royal family in more and more difficulty. Revelations or alleged such in bursts, unconfessable secrets. Everything has a price in the communication market, and so in addition to Harry’s memoirs that make us glimpse in the anticipations yet another media earthquake at Buckingham Palace, a substantial update of the couple’s biographical book recently published would also be ready.

In fact, a new version of the book “Finding Freedom”, signed by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is coming soon. The new chapters of the work will cover even more rough and controversial aspects than the first draft. They range from Harry’s grief over the loss of Prince Philip (will new details emerge about the quarrel with his brother William at the funeral?) to some background on the sensational interview granted by the couple Oprah Winfrey, but we will also talk about the new life in California and the philanthropic projects so dear to Meghan.

But according to the well-informed, the most painful pages will be those that address a topic to be handled with care, namely the miscarriage had by Meghan Markle in July 2020 and the difficult path to try to overcome the trauma.

The latest moves of the couple are read by many British media and royal watchers as more oriented to replenish the earnings than to establish truths of principle (Markle’s assets are valued at 50 million euros, growing). From Megxit onwards, money seems to have been at the center of the couple’s thoughts, ever since their arrival in Canada, where they wanted to settle down after the farewell to Britain. In the documentary “Meghan at 50: The Climb to Power” royal affairs expert Tom Quinn says the couple was “amazed and shocked” by the news that the Canadian authorities had no intention of paying the bill for their security as is done, for example, for heads of state of foreign countries.

Loading... Advertisements