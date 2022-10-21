Revelations on the aborted departure of Neymar Jr

PSG striker, Neymar Jr could have joined England this summer. But the Brazilian stayed for a particular reason.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr courted in the Premier League

After a disappointing exercise weighed down by a new injury, Neymar Jr could have taken the door during the last summer transfer window. The Brazilian striker was presented as a candidate for departure following the extension of Kylian Mbappé. The name of the Auriverde tightrope walker has notably been associated with certain Premier League teams. Chelsea and Newcastle United were notably on the move, as revealed El País. Newly owned by the Saudi public fund, the Magpies have joined the club of footballing superpowers. They have even offered 400 million euros to PSG for their 30-year-old striker. A proposal far from doing the Brazilian’s business while the management of PSG was thrilled with the offer. On the other hand, the former Blaugrana seemed enthusiastic about the Blues.

The Blues failed by Paris for the Ney

The source understands that the Parisian striker was enthusiastic about the London club’s project. Which took on a new dimension with the arrival of Todd Boehly as new owner. The American entrepreneur succeeded Roman Abramovich in the crosshairs of the British authorities because of the conflict in Ukraine. Interested in the project of the resident of Stamford Bridge, Neymar Jr was retained by its leaders. Who were far from satisfied with Chelsea’s offer. The London club only offered a loan for Neymar with payment of his salary up to 10 million euros. A proposal rejected by the Ile-de-France club which was to continue to cover a good part of the Brazilian’s salary. Besides this parameter, the Spanish newspaper reveals that tax complexities have also jeopardized this deal.

In the end, the versatile South American striker stayed in the capital. As he promised, he is on track to have a great season with the Rouge et bleu. He already has 12 goals and assists in 16 appearances. Something to delight the Parisian supporters who finally hope that the Brazilian will lead their club to its first European title.