Revenant – Redivivo, Iñárritu’s film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of three Oscars

Revenant – Revenant, a 2015 film, directed, co-written and co-produced by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Written by Gonzalez Inarritu himself and by Mark Lee Smith and distributed by 20th Century Fox, is partly based on the novel Revenant – The true story of Hugh Glass and his revenge (2002, published in Italy by Einaudi in 2014) by Michael Punke and is partially inspired by the life of the trapper Hugh Glass, lived between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and that, in 1823, during a commercial expedition along the Missouri, was abandoned at the end of his life by his companions, managing to survive. The subject has already been used by another film, White man, go with your god! (Man in the Wilderness) of 1971, so that we can consider Revenant a remake of the same. The film, which sees as the protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio, flanked by Tom Hardy, Will Poulter And Domhnall Gleeson, has won many awards: 3 Golden Globes out of 4 nominations, 5 BAFTA awards out of 9 nominations and 3 Academy Awards out of 12 nominations, including the award for “Best Actor” to Leonardo DiCaprio, who achieved his first victory with this film at the Oscars.

Synopsis

Based on a true story, Revenant – Revenant tells the epic adventure of a man who tries to survive thanks to the extraordinary strength of his spirit. On an expedition to the virgin lands of America, explorer Hugh Glass (Leonardo Dicaprio) is brutally attacked by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting group. In his struggle for survival, Glass endures unimaginable suffering, including the betrayal of his partner John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy). Moved by deep determination and love for his family, Glass will have to overcome a harsh winter in a relentless attempt to survive and find his redemption.

The review by Taxi Drivers (Fabio Giusti)



“I immediately thought it was a masterpiece. I think I haven’t had a cinematic experience of this kind since I first saw it Apocalypse Now. ” These were the first words spent a few weeks ago by one Sean Penn evidently entranced upon exiting an ultra-private screening (one of the perks of being Sean Penn, exclusive drug lords interviews aside) of Revenant – Revenant. If at first reading the comparison with Apocalypse NowAlthough demanding, it fits above all in relation to the numerous production difficulties and the extension of filming and, consequently, also of the budget that both works have in common, the enthusiasm of the actor / director is however also useful for an analytical reflection on the meaning that is generally given to the term “masterpiece”. Because films can be beautiful, beautiful and, at the limit, even wonderful. There are notable films – sometimes real jewels – which, once their distribution parabola is exhausted, come in handy just for the end-of-year rankings or, at least, to garnish our precious DVD collections. But then there are the masterpieces. Net of the sacrosanct subjectivity of tastes (how many times do we happen to talk to someone who, alluding to a film just seen, begins with an “absolute masterpiece!”) And the potentially infinite reading levels of a work, the masterpiece is something which has the ability to remain glued to the retina and heart of the beholder, sometimes even regardless of pure artistic merits. Then there are those films that, on the other hand, raise the bar and, in the best cases, manage to move forward the perception that one has of the filmable in general (and above all of how something should be filmed), rising to the role of new points of reference for all the cinema to come, as well as dialectical tools to be used in the construction of often hyperbolic comparative phrases (eg. “Yes OK, nice, but it isn’t Fourth Estate“).

All this preamble to say how clear it is from his first, spectacular images that Revenant – Revenant not only is it a masterpiece, but it plays in the same league as de The Godfather, Taxi Driver And pulp Fiction. Because this film represents the artistic climax of an author who has never bothered to hide his boundless ambition – not even at the time of his beautiful debut. Amores perros – and of which the award-winning Birdman last year represented, in hindsight, something very similar to a dress rehearsal. The obsession at the base is the same – the desire for revenge in the face of something that has been taken away from us – as is the dream component that inspires and directs the actions of the protagonists. The location changes – indeed if it does change – but the diegetic function of the spaces remains the same, with the gaze of Iñárritu that moves from the narrow corridors of a theater to the boundless spaces of the American frontier. Two extremes – too little or too much space – equally scary when faced alone. Where then Birdman rewrote the rules of black comedy, Revenant applies the same process to the epic tale, declined through what on paper would seem the most classic of the gods revenge-movie and which, in the skilled hands of the Mexican author, soon becomes a very violent and crude hymn to survival. A private epic of extraordinary power, both visual and emotional, and a tour de force stylistic and productive that has very few precedents and literally submerges the viewer as if to take his breath away, sinking him into the hospitality of places that are even more frightening precisely because we know how to be real, not to be reconstructed in the studio.

But if so far we have focused exclusively on Iñárritu (also author of the script) it is important now, to fully understand the value of Revenant – Revenant, try to consider it as a “masterpiece” directed not only by him, but also by two other directors. One is undoubtedly the director of photography, the two-time Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki, creator of a superb work, all centered on the narrative use of natural light, which returns to the spaces a depth that not even the best of 3D could guarantee. In the cutting of his images there is a deeply Herzogian sense of the dangers that lurk in the surrounding and, at the same time, a very strong correspondence between the environmental harshness and those, more intimate, of the characters, undoubtedly archetypal figures of rough men, but not one-dimensional for this. And that’s where the third director of Revenant- Revenant, the now immense Leonardo Dicaprio, which is perhaps produced in its definitive interpretation. Although less multifaceted than the Jordan Belfort’s The Wolf of Wall Street (also considering that he doesn’t say a word for a good half of the film), the actor’s work on the character of this tormented bear hunter is of disarming physical generosity. In an impressive sequence, in which the temptation to look elsewhere is strong at a certain point, DiCaprio lets himself be torn apart by a grizzly bear at the beginning of the film and then remains there to suffer and gasp, showing all his wounds. open, both in body and soul, which no desire for revenge can cure. It does so with a level of total empathy that – canceling out twenty years of in one fell swoop Titanic, Scorsese and gossip equally divided between his passion for human Barbies and the “curse” that would not (yet) allow him to win an Oscar – leads him to transfigure himself to the point of ceasing to be simply Leonardo Di Caprio to become other than himself in the eyes of the viewer. And it was by no means an easy task for a subtle and refined performer, but certainly not used to this type of manly roles, unlike the equally sublime. Tom Hardy, for example, which is equipped with physique du rôle and in these roles we wallow. Definitely Alejandro González Iñárritu, Emmanuel Lubezki And Leonardo Dicaprio therefore they work in perfect harmony and, together, they create the first true masterpiece of this 2016. An important and beautiful film which, I have no doubt, will be talked about for years to come. Indeed, I would not be surprised at all if in a while someone used it to construct hyperbolic comparative sentences. Something like “Yes OK, nice, but it isn’t Revenant“.