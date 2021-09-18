Revenant – Revenant: Leonardo DiCaprio and the bear scene

It is the film that finally consecrated him to the Olympus of actors who have won at least one Oscar over the course of their career. After earning her first Academy Awards nomination in 1994 thanks to Arnie’s outstanding performance in Happy birthday Mr. Grape, Leonardo Dicaprio he had to wait twenty-two years to go on stage for the first time at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to receive the most important award in the world of cinema.

After being nominated three more times for Best Lead Actor – in 2005 for The Aviator, in 2007 for Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds and in 2014 for The Wolf of Wall Street – the actor triumphed in the 2016 Oscar Night thanks to the role of Hugh Glass in Revenant – Revenant by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Bear Nightmare Scene in Revenant – Revenant

One of the most famous scenes of Revenant – Revenant is undoubtedly the one in which Hugh Glass is attacked by a mighty bear named Lucy. A sequence that is worth the price of the ticket, but its realization was not at all simple. Many, in fact, have wondered and still wonder probably how it was shot. The bear, of course, was a fake. Stuntman Glenn Ennis brought the animal to life by wearing a blue costume and moving like a real bear in the woods.

Stuntman Glenn Ennis was wearing the blue bear suit used in The Revenant when Leo is brutally attacked by the beast pic.twitter.com/AYTaNhRfIe – Sidonie Sawyer (@sidoniesawyer) January 22, 2016

The Lucy bear was later created entirely thanks to CGI, acronym for Computer Generated Imagery, the technology that allows you to take advantage of computer graphics to create digital images.

Stuntman Glenn Ennis, during an interview with Global News, revealed some very interesting details about the four-day shoot: