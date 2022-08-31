Revenge bites. ‘Slayers’ trailer, with Thomas Jane

The Avenue Entertainment has released the trailer for ‘slayers‘, an action movie in which Thomas Jane(‘Murder at Yellowstone City‘) leads a group of bloodthirsty vampire hunters. The film will be released in select theaters in the United States and VOD on October 21, 2022.

Vampire slayer Elliot Jones (Thomas Jane) made it his life’s mission to get revenge on the bloodsuckers who murdered his teenage daughter. After years of following them, he has finally reached his secret and hidden base. But to reach them he’ll need to use a motley crew of social media superstars. ‘The Stream Team’ consists of party animal Jules (Abigail Breslin), gen-z pro gamer Flynn (Kara Hayward) and their team of tastemakers.

With over a hundred million combined followers, they have attracted the attention of reclusive billionaire Beverly Rektor (Malin Akerman), who invites them to a party at her multi-million dollar vacation resort. They soon discover that these rich people are none other than the former vampires that Elliot Jones is after.

Directed by K. Asher Levin from a screenplay by Levin and Zack Imbrogno, the film stars Jane, Kara Hayward, Jack Donnelly, Lydia Hearst, Malin Akerman and Abigail Breslin.