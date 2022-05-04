Revenge intertwines a medieval and Viking story in “The Man from the North”





Thanks to the premiere of the super production “The Northman” the gender of the epic action is back, thanks to a medieval story of the Viking tradition, where the great battles are present in this film by Robert Eggers, not only that, but also betrayal, revenge, dreams of freedom and rituals based on beliefs and Viking mythology, for example, the initiation to the value of a child or the supernatural moments (the so-called premonitory dreams).

At the same time, these human beings live based on their desires, ambitions, anger, fears and disappointments, regardless of their feelings of power, whether good or evil.

In addition, a Viking will search within himself for that sense of extreme bravery, knowing that it can lead to certain death or complete victory.

The latter and more, marks the actions of the protagonist of “The Man from the North”role in charge of Alexander Skarsgardwho gives life to Amlethwho as a child was happy and knowing he was a prince when he grew up, but his destiny is violently disrupted, having to flee and return at the same time, which reminds us of family stories ranging from “Hamlet”, “Beowulf” or the animated “The Lion King “,etc.

Gustavo Velutini Luning

@cinefilo50

The script for “El Hombre del Norte” is written by the versatile Robert Eggersy for the poet, novelist, lyricist and screenwriter Sjonwho knew how to combine the legend of Amleth with elements of medieval romanticism, the supernatural and Nordic myths, giving rise to this story, which takes place in the X century, whose final result is that of a wild, visceral and bloody tape.

The writers divided the story into three central times.

The film opens in the middle of the Viking Age, after the Norsemen had expanded into the North Sea and began settling the British Isles and the North Atlantic.

Place where the little protagonist, Amlethis initiated to bravery, with the purpose of inheriting his father’s throne, but instead, he will witness a family uprising and a vile murder.

In the second time, it is to see Amleth in a radically different environment, after running away and leaving his mother behind. He is now a seasoned warrior, part of a Viking raiding party working on the rivers of Eastern Europe, not honestly, but raiding and raiding land.

Finally, this battle-hardened character arrives at the coast of a territory that has only been populated for a few decades, where tyranny is present, in short, a place where anyone could start a new life, but those destinies are led by Amleth’s uncle, Fjölnir and with him, his mother.

Arriving at the place, his revenge gains strength.

A complex story that falls within the genre of the epic and the fantastic, in the subgenre called “Romans and Vikings movies”, both one and the other have been worked on in European and American cinema, from the mid-20th century until now.

Viking Filmography

The first great production framed in the Viking genre, to attract attention was “The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent” de 1957, which was directed by Roger Corman and written by Lawrence L. Goldman.

The action focuses on a group of Viking women, who, seeing that their husbands do not return, decide to go out in search of them.

His journey is full of surprises and dangers, including a sea serpent.

To finally reach an island and discover that their husbands have been captured by a race of barbarian slavers. Already towards the end, these brave women will fight to save them and themselves. Co-starring in the film was Abby Dalton, Susan Cabot, Bradford Jackson and June Kenney.

In 1958 a more careful production was released, entitled “The Vikings”, which brought together Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Ernest Borgnine, Janet Leigh and Alexander Knox, under the direction of Richard Fleischer.

A film that talks about rivalries of strength, between Prince Einar (Kirk Douglas) and a former slave, named Erik (Tony Curtis), whose enmity increases when he pretends to Princess Morgana (Janet Leigh). This epic title is inspired by the novel “The Viking” by Edison Marshall, based in turn on the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok and his sons.

It was filmed in the technique called Technicolor and in natural settings, therefore the entire film crew and actors had to move to Norway.

In 1961, two titles “The Fury of the Vikings Y “The tartars”, both are Italian films.

The first is made by Mario Bava, and featured performances by Alice Kessler, Cameron Mitchell and George Ardisson. The plot of which is full of action and adventure, which tells of a furious fight between the British and the Vikings.

The former are commanded by Erik and the Norsemen, by Eron.

Both are brothers, who were separated as children, when their father died in a battle on English soil; but destiny will make them face each other for their respective ideals.

“The Tartars” It was co-directed by Richard Thorpe and Ferdinando Baldi, whose story is set in the Middle Ages and in the midst of a terrible battle between Vikings and Tartars. This film was starred by the legendary Orson Welles, Víctor Mature, Liana Orfei, Arnoldo Foà, Luciano Marin, Bella Cortez, Furio Meniconi, Renato Terra, Folco Lulli and Spartaco Nale.

Orson Wells took on Burundai, leader of the Tartars, who sought to avenge the death of one of his women, whose crime was carried out by the Vikings.

In 1963 he arrivedThe invaders” by Jack Cardiff, with Richard Widmark and Sidney Poitier, with them Italian Rossana Schiaffino and Yugoslavian Beba Loncar. Oskar Homolka and Gordon Jackson also performed.

This British title pits Viking Rolfe (Richard Widmark) against Muslim Aly (Sidney Potier), this time not out of revenge, but out of greed. Since both are on the trail of a great treasure, a solid gold bell (according to a legend).

The Italian cinematography in co-production with Spain, offered the film “Erik, the vichingo” by Mario Caiano, who also wrote the libretto with Arpad DeRiso, Giovanni Scolaro, and the Spaniard Mariano Ozores.

This story talks about colonizing new lands, which is why the Viking chief Thorbald decides to share his inheritance equally between his son Erloff and Eric, the latter, his sister’s son. But the latter has gained everyone’s trust and they support him to lead an expedition, but Erloff does not like Eric’s rapid rise, that is why he tries to kill him.

The cast of this 1965 film was made up of Gordon Mitchell, Eleonora Bianchi, Giuliano Gemma, the Spanish Elisa Montés, Eduardo Fajardo, Aldo Pini and Fortunato Arena.

“Alfred the Great” by Clive Donner, from 1969, takes place in the Middle Ages, and shows an England frightened by bloody Viking raids on coastal towns.

Therefore, faced with danger, Alfred the Great (David Hemmings) of the kingdom of Wessex decides to embark against the invaders, knowing that his brother has died in that war.

David Hemmings, Michael York, Prunella Ransome, Colin Blakely, Ian McKellen, Peter Vaughan, Sinead Cusack, Julian Glover and Vivien Merchant star.

In 1989 the British was exhibited Erik the Viking, where Erik decides to end the kingdom of Ragnorok, due to its multiple looting and gray skies. Whose fit of value is thanks to the advice of the witch of the tribe.

A film directed by Terry Jones, former member of Monty Python, bringing to the cinema a perfect “Pythonesque” satire of Viking life, with Tim Robbins, Eartha Kitt, Mickey Rooney, Samantha Bond, John Gleese, Jim Broadbent and Terry himself jones.

Subsequently, the stories of Vikings were gaining strength, within world television, especially in the Nordic countries, from the 70s until now, with a long list of telefilms, TV series and documentaries (the latter originated by the American networks ).

“Asterix and the Vikings” (2006)

Other film titles to be released –to cite-, were: “Í skugga hrafnsins” (Shadow of the Raven) by Hrafn Gunnlaugsson (Iceland, 1988); the British; “The Time Warrior (The Curse of the Stone) by Willard Carroll (USA, 1991). “The 13th Warrior” by John McTiernan, with Omar Sharif, Diane Venora and Antonio Banderas (USA, 1999); “Asterix and the Vikings” (animated film from France, 2006, “Outlander” by Howard McCain, with Jim Caviezel and Jack Huston -a science fiction film, a journey through time and the Viking Age- (USA, 2008), “Valhalla Rising” by Nicolas Winding Refn (Denmark, 2009), “Vikings” (Ireland, 2013), “Northmen” by Claudio Fäh (Switzerland, 2014), “Viking Quest” by Todor Chapkanov, with Ben Cros, Any Taylor-Joy, Jenny Boyd, Harry Lister and Olivia Walker (Canada, 2015); “The Last King” by Nils Gaup (Norway, 2016) and of course the animated trilogy of “How to train your dragon” (2010, 2014 and 2019).

The most recent of Vikings: «The Man of the North»

Now comes “El hombre del Norte”, which landed commercially in all movie theaters since last April 21, managing to dazzle audiences and critics.

oscar novak Y Aexander Skarsgård give life to the young and grown prince Amleth, King’s son Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) and from himQueen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman).

When Amleth is about to become a man, he must undergo a ritual of initiation and bravery (something crazy and Dantesque). After the ceremony, Aurvandil is killed by his own brother, Fjölnir (Claes Bang).

The boy escapes and swears to avenge his father and save his mother, now in the clutches of Fjölnir.

Years later, Amleth is a true Viking who goes raiding villages, in it, he comes across a seer who reminds him of his mission: avenge his father, save his mother, kill his uncle. The role of the sorceress is in charge of the singer and actress Björk.

When he decides to launch his retaliation, he will do so with the help of Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy)an enslaved Slavic woman.

Amleth in the midst of danger, he will suffer a terrible disappointment, which will infuriate him even more, despite knowing who he is facing.

From co-writer/director Robert Eggers comes this Viking epic, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.

Willen Dafoe has defined his participation and the film as follows: _“This is a great and powerful adventure. Within each scene and dialogue, there is a rhythm, a story and a dynamic of its own, despite how brutal it may seem”_.

Likewise, this film is very well seen for its magical and visionary aspects, which are strangely disturbing, for intertwining Scandinavian mythology and Viking folklore, all in an intimate, brutal and meaningful way.

At the same time, it could be said that the work of costumes, editing, photography, sound, sound effects and direction by Robert Eggers could perfectly be considered and nominated for the next awards season this year (2022-23), that began in November and lasted until February of next year (with the night of the Oscar). Let’s see.

To see “The Man from the North” is to come across a complex film of situations and a crude and intimate narrative, intertwined with the violence of those medieval times and cries of Viking wars, etc, etc.