Revenge Now: this is the new Netflix comedy

Revancha Ya follows two young men seeking revenge on those who wronged them. NETFLIX.

September 15, 2022 08:45 a.m.

Revancha ya, American film, is the name of the new Netflix film that debuts this Friday in its catalog, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The plot focuses on Drea, one of the most popular girls at her school, who is betrayed by her boyfriend, who found nothing better than leaking her sex tape.

In the midst of all this scandal is that he meets Eleanor, who is haunted by a malicious rumor.

After this unexpected encounter, both decide to join together to help each other and start a path of revenge against those who hurt them.

Original title

Do Revenge.

Year

2022.

Duration

118 minutes

Country

USA.

Address

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Cast

Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Alisha Boe, Ava Capri, Sophie Turner, Paris Berelc, Cassady McClincy, Kameron Hood, Jonathan Daviss, Mary Kraft, Jordan Sherley, Alex D. Jennings, Jessi Goei, Maia Reficco, Todd Allen Durkin, Ira Grossman, Ayoub Saadi, Eliza Bennett, Rachel Matthews, Haley Hammonds, Michelle Pokopac, Carter Williams, Kimberly Gonzalez, Jude Timothy Harris, Presley Coley, Keila Lorena, Sabrina Gallet, Sage Shirley, Phoebe French, Britt Douyon, Grayson Brooks, Isabelle Ramer, Denisse Beldin, Anthony Gaita, Trico Fullerton, Abigail Wallis, Alex Jimenez, Zack Olds, Sareena Sethi, Stella Reimer, Emily Koschella, James Pilsung, Ashley Causey, Chelsea Lavallee, Donovan Velez, Karli McNaughton , Ben Stafford, Soniliz Espina, Aubrey Jean, Jayquan Michaux, Jillian Barrie, Ryan Austin Bryant, Miguel Burgos, Danielle Lima.

Gender

Comedy.

