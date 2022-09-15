Revenge Now: this is the new Netflix comedy
Revancha ya, American film, is the name of the new Netflix film that debuts this Friday in its catalog, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.
The plot focuses on Drea, one of the most popular girls at her school, who is betrayed by her boyfriend, who found nothing better than leaking her sex tape.
In the midst of all this scandal is that he meets Eleanor, who is haunted by a malicious rumor.
After this unexpected encounter, both decide to join together to help each other and start a path of revenge against those who hurt them.
Original title
Do Revenge.
Year
2022.
Duration
118 minutes
Country
USA.
Address
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Cast
Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Alisha Boe, Ava Capri, Sophie Turner, Paris Berelc, Cassady McClincy, Kameron Hood, Jonathan Daviss, Mary Kraft, Jordan Sherley, Alex D. Jennings, Jessi Goei, Maia Reficco, Todd Allen Durkin, Ira Grossman, Ayoub Saadi, Eliza Bennett, Rachel Matthews, Haley Hammonds, Michelle Pokopac, Carter Williams, Kimberly Gonzalez, Jude Timothy Harris, Presley Coley, Keila Lorena, Sabrina Gallet, Sage Shirley, Phoebe French, Britt Douyon, Grayson Brooks, Isabelle Ramer, Denisse Beldin, Anthony Gaita, Trico Fullerton, Abigail Wallis, Alex Jimenez, Zack Olds, Sareena Sethi, Stella Reimer, Emily Koschella, James Pilsung, Ashley Causey, Chelsea Lavallee, Donovan Velez, Karli McNaughton , Ben Stafford, Soniliz Espina, Aubrey Jean, Jayquan Michaux, Jillian Barrie, Ryan Austin Bryant, Miguel Burgos, Danielle Lima.
Gender
Comedy.
[VER EN NETFLIX]