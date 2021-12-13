Revenge of the Blondes 3, Reese Witherspoon updates fans: “Let’s work on the script”

Reese Witherspoon’s confirmation on the making of Revenge of the Blondes 3 it dates back more than three years ago, but in recent times there had not been much news on the status of the work. However, the actress herself took care of the Variety microphones, to update the fans and to tell how things are.

As we can also see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, Reese Witherspoon attended a red carpet for the premiere of Sing 2, and answered a question about La Revincita delle Bionde 3.

“Right now we are working on the script, and when we have a script we can make the film“ declared the protagonist of Wild and The Blame for Love. Furthermore, according to Comicbook.com, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling they are totally focused on the project and can’t wait to start shooting.

After all, Mindy Kaling’s reassurances about Revenge of the Blondes 3 had already arrived at the beginning of 2021: the actress of The Office spoke of the references to the first film, released twenty years ago, which will not miss in the threequel.

As for the rest of the cast, however, there is nothing official at the moment. IMDb.com quotes Jennifer Coolidge and Alanna Ubach while Luke Wilson, who played the role of Emmett Richmond, some time ago said:

“I haven’t talked to Reese about it, but yeah, I always hear rumors here and there that they’re doing a third Blondes’ Payback. I’d love to do another one. I mean, Reese’s character was so funny at the time. and now has become an iconic character. “