Revenge of the Dragons | Slate.com

“something is coming…” In a scene that will have brought tears to the eyes of all twelve-year-old role-players in the 80s, the series opens in any case with a pure moment of culture geek: a small band of kids confronted with one of the most powerful demons you can come across in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, the Demogorgon, the very embodiment of chaos, madness and destruction. Question nostalgia, the episode becomes instantly cult because everything is there, from the parental irruption in the middle of a scene to the table laid in the cellar passing by the famous bizarre dice which made you pass for a original in the college courtyard.

In a few plans and for hundreds of thousands of players around the world, Stranger Things instantly became cult thanks to a Madeleine by Proust, the demon version of Chaos. For them, D&D will always have this funny flavor of childhood and golden age, before the Internet and before consoles.

Suddenly, the series imagined by Matt and Ross Duffer in 2016 gave its letters of nobility to an old guilty pleasure, which is moreover on Netflix, the largest streaming platform in the world. Their old clandestine hobby, the one we practiced more or less quietly so as not to worry parents who were sometimes panicked by the considerable amount of nonsense we heard about role-playing in the 80s. Born in 1974 from the fertile imagination of Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, D&D suddenly became mainstream.

pop pillar

Whether Stranger Things undoubtedly put a DCA-style spotlight on D&D, the oldest and most famous of role-playing games had not yet waited for the Duffer brothers’ series to slip gradually into pop culture. Why? Firstly because the role-players of heroic times have grown up, and some have in turn become respected authors in all fields, from literature to cinema, through the world of series or that of the great American TV shows.

Stephen Colbert, of the “Late Show”? D&D fanatic. Georges RR Martin, the author of Game Of Thrones where it will have escaped no one that we come across a few dragons here and there? Same. Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons? Same, to the point that Homer alludes to it in one episode (damn elves, Homer, we agree).

Singer, actors, directors… The list goes on from Mike Myers (Austin Powers) to Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), via Weezer , Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, The Dark Night Rises) or Deborah Ann Woll, the Karen Page of Daredevilbig fan of D&D in front of the eternal.

Indispensable reference

But beyond the emergence of two generations of artists marked by their memories of role-players, D&D has achieved an even more impressive feat: becoming an essential reference, a must in an infinite number of films and series. Timidly at first, like when Spielberg goes there with his homage in ET where Michael, Elliot’s big brother, plays D&D, then more and more openly to the point that an entire Wikipedia page is devoted to it (very incomplete, besides. You know what remains for you to do.) Are we exaggerating? You wanted it.

In addition to the Simpsons, already mentioned, Dungeons & Dragons is literally at home on the small screen, to the point that the “D&D episode” has become an essential stepping stone for any self-respecting series. Sometimes in an allusive way, moreover, but transparently: this is the case in Riverdale whose season 3 focuses on the dramatic consequences of a game called Griffins & Gargoyles –G&G for D&D, it is difficult to make it any clearer.

But the series has not finished with the clichés long attached to role-playing games: mysteries, dramas, disappearances and demonic influence… In RiverdaleG&G does not refer so much to D&D as to the sulphurous image that worried parents had of it in the 80s.

Luckily, Riverdale is about the only recent story to give in the snap. buffy, How I Met Your Mother, Community, South Park, american dad, Futurama, My Little Pony (yes) and many more. Each of these series has ITS D&D episode, sometimes more: in the very brilliant and very geeky Big Bang Theory, D&D even turns into a running gag, with a host of parts started and never finished, by the way. 16e episode of the last season even bears the name of the game: in “The D&D Vortex“, the whole little band tries to hit the inlay in a game led by Will Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and its small band of famous players, William Shatner (ditto), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), and Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The saving throw of the century

In the mid-90s, D&D could have remained only a confidential game, practiced only by its faithful. Pop culture has made something else out of it after a trend reversal that feels its natural D20 at 300 meters. The first victim of the moral panic that targeted the world of role-players in the 80s, D&D has survived all the obstacles, from the rise of video games and the web to the debasement of its practitioners, long reduced to a band of geeks gathered in a garage.

Not completely wrong, the cliché, but the fact is there: adopted by all of pop culture, the nerd took a hell of a revenge. Geek is the new cool.

To buy the game: Amazon Essentials Kit

For more information, visit the official D&D website, in French