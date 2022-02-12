Revenue Agency, 100,000 incoming checks on businesses and self-employed

Bad news is coming for many taxpayers who will soon have to deal with the tightened controls by the Revenue Agency. Here’s what’s going on.

Beware of new ones checks which will be carried out in the course of 2022 by the Revenue Agency in order to combat tax evasion.

Thetax base it turns out to be, undoubtedly, one of the greatest plagues of our society. In fact, these are behaviors that end up weighing on the state balance and consequently also on pockets of taxpayers who with their taxes contribute to pay the various subsidies, as well as the various public services.

Starting from this premise, therefore, it is easy to understand why it is necessary to implement ad hoc measures, aimed at combating this phenomenon. To this end, the Revenue Agency is ready to carry out an avalanche of checks in the course of 2022, in order to fight tax evasion. So let’s go into the details and see what to expect.

Retirement, watch out for the blow: this is what those who work illegally risk

Revenue Agency, 100,000 checks arriving in 2022: all you need to know

As we have already seen, there are gods movements to which particular attention must be paid, as in these cases the Revenue Agency could consider you tax evaders. But not only that, soon the tax authorities will carry out a whole series of checks aimed precisely at combating tax evasion.

In particular they are expected 100,000 checks in 2022 thanks to which the tax authorities will try to recover almost 3 billion euros, on an undeclared amount that is estimated to be around 10.3 billion euros. This will happen in the context of the PNRR and will end up in the sights in particular businesses and autonomous companies with VAT numbers.

The tools available to the Revenue Agency include the compliance letters, with a reminder for voluntary fulfillment. But not only that, digitization will play a particularly important role, helping to facilitate checks. In particular, the ways identified by the PNRR are the following, i.e. improvement of cooperation between databases and selection algorithms.

Car fine notified by e-mail, is it valid? The answer is not obvious

But not only that, the provision of the pre-filled annual VAT by April 30, 2023. The priorities of the tax authorities, on the other hand, are to combat fraud and the improper use of tax credits. Hence the decision to launch about 100,000 checks in the course of 2022 on businesses and self-employed with VAT number in order to try to counter this phenomenon.