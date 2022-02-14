Revenue Agency “195 euro refund”

The Revenue Agency has alerted Italians about scam emails that are forwarded by criminals who exploit the name of the agency.

The Revenue Agency warns against scammers who use email or text messages to trick you into provide them with your personal information.

Revenue Agency: the scam that empties accounts

The role of‘Revenue Agency it is clear to all, it carries out management and assessment functions, deals with disputes and tax collection. One of the main services is the collection through F24, management of IRAP and the regional additional to IRPEF, which can also give rise to reimbursement of charges to be borne by the affiliated body.

This is a fairly recent body, as it was born in 2001, which also promotes measures to combat tax evasion.

The phenomenon of scams, especially online ones, is now on the agenda in Italy. In fact, there are many people who find themselves every day contacted by email, SMS or calls from bogus telephone operators offering domestic exchange.

But they can also arrive via alleged bank or post office employees. In most cases, online scams take the form of phishing attempts, a type of scam that is practiced on the Internet, in which an attacker undertakes to involve the victim in providing personal information, such as financial data or access codes, presenting itself as a trustworthy entity in a digital communication.

They will try to steal your passwords, account numbers or social security numbers. If they can get this information, they are able to access your email, bank or other accounts. Scammers throw thousands of phishing attacks like these every day and are often successful.

The reimbursement scam of 195 euros

Just a reliable institution like the Revenue Agency warns Italians about false e-mails, which have recently returned to circulation.

Below is the content of one of the scam emails that guarantees a tax refund:

“Refund of 195 € in your favor. Hello, please submit your refund request so that we can process it as soon as possible “.

In the mail there is a link that invites you to click on itan already proven scam, in which grammatical errors are reported, like when it was in December of 2020.

The advice given by the Inland Revenue is do not click on the link found inside the email. The other email concerns alleged inconsistencies regarding periodic VAT communications. Also in this case the advice is not to open any attachment and not to click on the link offered as a solution.