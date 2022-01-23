Revenue Agency And Payment Folders. The Point On The Question

The 2022 Budget Law introduced an extension of the payment terms for the bills notified from January 1st to March 31st 2022 and this is not new, as a similar extension was introduced by Law Decree no. 146/2021, better known as the Tax-Labor Decree, for the bills notified from 1 September to 31 December 2021. The new rule establishes that the payment deadline for the bills notified in the aforementioned period is 180 days from notification.

How, alas, we all know, art. 25, 2nd paragraph, of Presidential Decree no. 602/1973, states that the payment note “contains the order to fulfill the obligation resulting from the role within 60 days of notification, with the warning that, failing that, we will proceed to forced execution”.

Sponsored Link

Therefore, this term was deferred first by the Tax-Labor decree, then by the Budget Law 2022.

The DL n. 73/2021, Sostegni bis decree, had already set the deadline for the suspension of collection activities at 31 August 2021, establishing the final deadline for the suspension of 31 August 2021 for the payment of all tax and non-tax revenues deriving from payment bills , debit notices and notices of assessment entrusted to the Collection Agent, and providing that the payments due, referring to the period from 8 March 2020 (from 21 February 2020 for subjects with residence, registered office or operational headquarters in the municipalities of the so-called “Red zone”, referred to in Annex 1 of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 1 March 2020) as of 31 August 2021, could be carried out within the month following the expiry of the suspension period, ie by 30 September 2021. In addition, it had suspended until August 31, 2021 the notification activities of new bills and other collection deeds as well as the collection procedures, both precautionary and executive. In practice, therefore, as a result of this last provision, the notification activity of new payment notices was resumed starting from 1 September 2021.

Sponsored Link

The Tax-Labor decree then provided for an initial extension of the terms for the payment of the sums requested with payment notes notified in the period from 1 September to 31 December 2021, without paying default interest, extending it from the ordinary 60 to 150 days, then increased to 180 days upon conversion into law.

For example: the terms for the payment of the sums requested with a payment note notified on 1 September 2021 expire on 28 February 2022 (180 days from notification) and up to this deadline neither the default interest nor the Agent shall run. of the collection may initiate the recovery of the debt entered in the role.

The 2022 Budget Law provided for a similar extension, from 60 to 180 days, of the terms for the payment of the sums requested with payment orders notified in the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022.

In summary: the Sostegni bis decree had suspended the notification of new bills until 31 August 2021 while the Tax-Labor decree and the 2022 Budget law provided for a longer period (180 days) for the payment of the payment bills notified starting from 1 September 2021.

The deferral of the terms also applies, by express provision of the law, for the purposes of art. 30 of Presidential Decree no. 602/1973, which provides for the application of interest on arrears in the event of non-payment of the bills within the established term and of art. 50, 1st paragraph, according to which the concessionaire proceeds to forced expropriation when the 60-day period from notification of the payment slip has expired in vain.

In other words, during the deferral period, no executive actions (foreclosures) or precautionary actions (firm, mortgages) can be ordered, and no interest on arrears is charged.

As for collection charges, they are calculated on the entire amount due, including overdue interest, to the extent of 3% (1% in the case of spontaneous collection through the role, if the payment is made within the terms), in addition to the costs of notification, for the loads entrusted to the Collection Agent by 31 December 2021. For those entrusted from 1 January 2022, no collection charges are due.

The Revenue-Collection Agency has, in fact, clarified, with a press release published on the institutional website, that the deferral to 180 days also applies to the collection charges, which will therefore apply to an extent equal to 3% even if payment takes place between the 61st and 180th day. The clarification was made with reference to the notices notified from 1 September to 31 December 2021 and there is no reason not to consider it extensible also to those notified from 1 January to 31 March 2022 if the load has been entrusted to the Collection Agent by December 31, 2021, of course.

But let’s be careful!

Both the Budget law and the provision contained in the previous Tax-Labor decree, expressly refer only to the “payment bills” and not to the other executive acts, as has happened on other occasions. Similarly, the law in question does not consider the so-called amicable notices, that is the communications of irregularities, nor the installment plans resulting from agreements with the tax authorities following an assessment with adhesion, acquiescence, judicial conciliation, tax settlement.

Furthermore, no reference is made to the terms of appeal of the bills which would remain 60 days from notification. Therefore, it is necessary to pay close attention to the terms for proposing any appeal against the payment note which remain the same as provided for by the previous rules.

Flavio Carlino

Sponsored Link