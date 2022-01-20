Revenue Agency, incoming letters: news for many Italians

Not only unpleasant notes from the body that deals with the tax authorities. Over 4,000 letters are coming with good news

The Revenue Agency has the arduous task of uncovering irregularities concerning the participation of taxpayers in the life of the State through the payment of taxes. This means that the information and letters that reach citizens are often unpleasant even if legitimate. However, the institution does not always contact the taxpayer to raise cash. The opposite also happens as it is happening in this period.

Tax credits, green light from the Revenue Agency

They are leaving, in fact, about 4,400 letters in favor of certain taxpayers who release tax credits. Specifically, the Agency authorizes the taxpayer to use the tax credits claimed to offset the taxes to be paid. A real relief for many companies that can, in this way, offset the amount owed with the receivables owed to the state. Many letters have already left while among these, approx 280 they will first have to pass the anti-mafia interdictive analysis.

Read also: Revenue Agency: tax deductions, there is something new

The latter check is triggered when the credit amounts exceed i 150,000 EUR. The bodies in charge, and not just the Agency, will be engaged in a year of cControls intensified. Mainly the eye of the institutions will be on Superbonus 110% and cash circulation with the new limits imposed. However, the difficult economic times have also led to a change in the timing of reporting on companies that are overdue with tax compliance. This change concerns the INPS, the Revenue and Collection Agency and concerns:

Read also: INPS announcement, the Green Pass is mandatory: the details

– for the I.nps, delays over 90 days the payment of contributions for sums exceeding 30% of those relating to the previous year and € 15 thousand, reduced to € 5 thousand if there are no employees;

– for the agency of Come in, failure to pay the debt VAT which emerges from periodic communications (Article 21-bis of Law Decree 78/2010) if it exceeds 5 thousand euros;

– for the agency of Collection, the existence of credits entrusted, self-declared or definitively ascertained overdue for more than 90 days and above 100 thousand, 200 thousand or 500 thousand euros respectively for sole proprietorships, partnerships, other companies.