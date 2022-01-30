Revenue Agency, incoming letters: who it concerns

Some taxpayers are about to receive an amicable notice from the Revenue Agency with an amount greater than what they expected

It starts again, indeed, the work from the tax collection. After almost two years of extensions and suspensions of overdue payments, the Revenue Agency has restored work on tax bills unfulfilled. And millions of Italians are involved. On paper, the collection will be soft, but given the persistence of the state of health emergency and the consequent economic crisis, it is difficult for a letter from the taxman to be greeted with a smile.

Among the adjustments envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, there is also the sending of amicable notices by the Revenue Agency. The Agency has always sent these letters to taxpayers whose income tax returns show anomalies. But from this year i checks they will be stricter they submissions will increase. The government’s plan, in fact, is to increase by 30% the sending of amicable notices by the Revenue Agency. Consequently, the goal is to increase the receipts for spontaneous fulfillment by 20%.

Revenue Agency, who will receive the notice

L’Revenue Agency has been analyzing the statements since 2017 on. They must expect a good-natured notice from the Revenue Agency all those who have omitted data or filled in the declaration with anomalous data. All these taxpayers will most likely receive the letter from the Agency in the coming months.

Hence, those whose declaration presents some anomalies, they will soon have to settle their debts with the Revenue Agency. The advice, should a letter of this type arrive, is to do it check by an expert or a business consultant. They are not uncommon errors, and a professional, analyzing the statements since 2017, can easily see this. If it is determined that the missed payments are not true, it is necessary report it as soon as possible to the Agency, also electronically.