Revenue Agency, incoming letters: who risks the sting

The Government has set the goal of recovering over 10 billion euros from defaulting taxpayers: here are the tools to act

Two years of pandemic have forced institutions to act by providing aid and support to families and businesses that have had to deal with economic difficulties. This was made possible by making more debt. The state balance, in essence, it went into deficit in order to make up for the difficulties. In support of this procedure there was also the suspension of the stability pact of European Union.

The government’s fiscal target

The pact, however, will probably come back into force as early as 2023. Discussions are already underway within the bodies of the European Union to review the constraints of the pact but this aspect is still to be decided. Consequently to the provision of the return of the agreement, i public accounts from now on they will have to return to a sphere of greater control than in the last two years. Here is the intention of the Government to recover money for unpaid taxes and duties in the right time.

The Government has, in fact, set a goal according to Il Giornale di 10.3 billion euros to be recovered from taxpayers defaulting or who have received undue contributions and incentives. As many as 100,000 tax checks are planned by December to identify fraud, i.e. the illegitimate use of tax credits and various incentives given. To achieve this, the institutions will also use new tools. In this sense, the digitization of the public administration will facilitate this task.

Making communications between the taxpayer and the taxman as digital as possible makes it possible to cross-reference data and speed up the verification and verification of compliance with tax obligations. Electronic invoices and telematic receipts help in this regard. One of the main purposes of digitization is to make transparent operations. Digital makes everything easier, faster and clearer.

Behind this scenario there is also the push of the European Union. Tax evasion does not put the relevant bodies of the Union in a good mood. VAT evadedin fact, it is a direct damage to the coffers of Europe. In addition, the European structural funds which, periodically, are assigned on the basis of various economic parameters, also refer to the wealth produced by a territory. The less wealth a territory produces, the more European funds it has available to grow. The Union he has every reason to ask Italy to fight and limit tax evasion.

This is why a large part of the European funds del Recovery Found are intended for digitization. The Union supports, with a rich non-repayable part, the investments that will bring about over time improvements for the entire European community and not only for Italy. This is why de moneyl Recovery they are not intended for operations to support the economy but to encourage it through targeted investments in certain fields.