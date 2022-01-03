Revenue Agency, non-repayable contributions are triggered: that’s for whom

Non-repayable grants for different categories of workers. The Revenue Agency provides tax breaks and more.

An excited start to the year as regards contributions to the population. From 3 January, in fact, the yellow zones practically spread over half the peninsula, with some territories such as Liguria about to pass into the orange zone. A framework that, together with the already introduced Super Green Pass, will tighten the circle on the vaccination front, so as to reach such percentages to make Omicron’s threat less insidious. The fact remains that, in a time of economic uncertainty, a large part of taxpayers rely on state aid to try to absorb the rising costs, especially on the utility front. The Revenue Agency, for its part, is ready to channel various non-repayable aid to workers.

These are amounts varying between 3 thousand and 12 thousand euros, in favor of various activities which, still today, are dealing with the repercussions of the health emergency. These are funds established until exhaustion, based on the number of submission of applications. The Revenue Agency explained that at least 3 thousand euros will be recognized non-repayable. A series of aid granted to workers and which, by extension, will also involve families. The concessions are aimed at speeding up the recovery, even on a purely fiscal level.

Fund lost, the beneficiaries of the anti-sting plan

2022 does not look easy. It will be the year (in theory) of the economic recovery or at least of the actual restart setting. However, given that the country is still tried by the emergency, the aid provided must be quick and just as easy with respect to the needs of citizens. Some plans, for example, have included a tax relief policy, with tax exemptions and the possibility of major deductions. The Tax Bonus will allow families with Isee income within 40 thousand euros to access important deductions. However, the certificate must be presented to the Revenue Agency within the year. Other non-repayable aid may be received, in the amount of 5 thousand euros, for workers in some specific sectors, with applications by January 2022.

Another 3 thousand euros, on the other hand, will concern some workers on the basis of the reference ATECO codes. The provision is that n. 379919 of last December 29, in which the Revenue Agency ordered the amounts to be allocated to the owners of the discos and other businesses that were closed due to the pandemic. In the first case, the surcharge will be equal to 8,661 euros, for VAT numbers already active on 23 July 2021. The ATECO code is 93.29.10, the one that frames the discos. The amount of the grant will be divided into three distinct sections. The 3 thousand euros will go to those who have revenues and wages within 400 thousand euros. The 7,500 euros, on the other hand, for revenues between 400 thousand and 1 million.