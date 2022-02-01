Revenue Agency: requests for drinking water bonus start – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 FEB – The “Drinking water bonus” is operational, the 50% tax credit recognized for the purchase of systems that improve the quality of drinking water, introduced by the 2021 Budget Law. In particular, from today until February 28 it is possible to communicate the expenses incurred last year, by sending the form via the web service available in the reserved area or the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency. Once the ok has been received, the recognized tax credit can be used in compensation through F24, or, for natural persons who do not carry out business activities or self-employed work, also in the tax return referring to the year of expenditure and to the years subsequent until the bonus is fully used. For the expenses incurred this year, however, the communications will be sent in 2023. The 2021 Budget Law – explains the Agency – has provided for a tax credit of 50% for expenses incurred between 1 January 2021 and December 31, 2022 on the purchase and installation of systems for filtering, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide aimed at improving the quality of water for human consumption supplied by aqueducts. The 2022 Budget Law also extended the subsidy also for expenses that will be incurred in 2023. (ANSA).

