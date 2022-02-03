Revenue Agency, risk sting in 2022: the reasons

Sanctions are ready for many Italian taxpayers in this 2022. This is what it is about

The pandemic has changed and is changing government actions in these two years. The economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 it forced governments to act on a double timeline. At first, the constraints economic, such as those of stability in the case of the European Union. All this to compensate for the decline in consumption and support the economy.

Revenue Agency: who risks the sting

Subsequently, that is, in the current phase, it is necessary to implement actions to revive the economy and no longer just to support it. Investments are needed without losing sight of the return to normality for public finances, that is, the stability pact for the member countries of the Union, including Italy. In the specific case of the Beautiful country government action was geared towards lowering taxes gradually to support the recovery of consumption and the economy. At the same time, in Italy there is a need to put a stop to theevasion tax.

Everything must happen gradually but at the same pace. And so, alongside the cuts in personal income tax and Irap for many production activities, the circle on evasion. One of the ways to limit the undeclared token is to place a stake on the maximum limit of cash payments. In fact, since January 1, 2022 the maximum limit of payments cash set below 1000 euros.

The standard is clearly accompanied by one set of penalties which involves both those who pay and those who receive cash over the limit established by law. In addition to the protagonists of the exchange, sanctions are foreseen also for consultants. In fact, anyone who carries out a professional activity relating to accounting and taxes has the obligation to report irregularities. In that case, it risks a penalty of up to 15,000 euros.