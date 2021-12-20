Revenue Agency, the 5 checks to worry about

When carrying out its checks, the Revenue Agency does not go by chance. There are checks that may be indicative of more serious facts and therefore are performed more often. Here’s what they are.

If we think of the controls of the Revenue Agency, the idea of ​​a gigantic eye always fixed on everything is not exactly the most truthful image. The Revenue Agency, like other control bodies, is not omnipresent and fails to control everything under its jurisdiction, but some routine checks are actually more frequent than others, especially the more general ones that can reveal bigger problems. and hidden. In order to also know how the tax office and its checks work, here are the 5 checks most often carried out by the Revenue Agency on ordinary citizens.

The first check most done by the Revenue Agency is certainly the one on the tax return. This is the main tool that the Tax Authority has at its disposal to evaluate the financial conduct of a citizen, given that the taxpayer’s entire financial activity is included on the declaration, if everything goes smoothly, and if something irregular is done, a check on the statement could reveal it, or at least raise suspicions.

Checking of current accounts. In this case we are not talking about the current account itself, but about the operations carried out. There are limits regarding the operations that can be carried out with cash or electronic money, so a check on the current account could bring out the irregularities made by a taxpayer. This type of control usually takes place to discover some illegal operation for the purpose of tax evasion.

