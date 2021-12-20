Revenue Agency, the 5 checks to worry about
When carrying out its checks, the Revenue Agency does not go by chance. There are checks that may be indicative of more serious facts and therefore are performed more often. Here’s what they are.
If we think of the controls of the Revenue Agency, the idea of a gigantic eye always fixed on everything is not exactly the most truthful image. The Revenue Agency, like other control bodies, is not omnipresent and fails to control everything under its jurisdiction, but some routine checks are actually more frequent than others, especially the more general ones that can reveal bigger problems. and hidden. In order to also know how the tax office and its checks work, here are the 5 checks most often carried out by the Revenue Agency on ordinary citizens.
- The first check most done by the Revenue Agency is certainly the one on the tax return. This is the main tool that the Tax Authority has at its disposal to evaluate the financial conduct of a citizen, given that the taxpayer’s entire financial activity is included on the declaration, if everything goes smoothly, and if something irregular is done, a check on the statement could reveal it, or at least raise suspicions.
- Checking of current accounts. In this case we are not talking about the current account itself, but about the operations carried out. There are limits regarding the operations that can be carried out with cash or electronic money, so a check on the current account could bring out the irregularities made by a taxpayer. This type of control usually takes place to discover some illegal operation for the purpose of tax evasion.
- A very interesting tool of the tax authorities is the possibility of controlling mortgages. In particular, checks on mortgages requested from banks can be triggered when the amount of the mortgage requested is much higher than the expenses that it has been declared to have to bear. Beyond a certain threshold, also confirmed by the Court of Cassation, this is considered an indication of evasion.
- Controls are heavily applied to business investments. The Revenue Agency controls how and how much is invested by companies in order to be sure that illegal investments are not made.
- Less than the others mentioned above, but still very common are the tax checks on the purchases of goods and services, especially when compared with the checks on the tax returns of those who carry them out. If a person who declares himself has no property purchases a very expensive product or service, he raises suspicions of shady income.