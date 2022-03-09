Revenue Agency, the video call for services and assistance is underway

Watch out for the Revenue Agency which is ready to enter our homes. How is it possible? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Important news coming from Tax which has recently activated a new service that certainly does not go unnoticed.

In order to counter the spread of Covid, we have been asked for two years now to pay attention to various precautions. A context that has led to a change in many of our habits, so much so as to lead, for example, to record an increasingly massive use of the various devices technologists.

TheRevenue Agency which has recently decided to activate a new service through which the tax officer will enter our homes. But how is it possible and above all how does it work? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Agenzia delle Entrate, here’s how it will enter our homes: everything you need to know

We’ve already got to see that the tax authorities check how much cash we have at home. Well, again in this context it will be interesting to know that the Revenue Agency has recently activated a service through which you can enter our homes. But what is it about?

Based on what can be seen from the press release of 28 February 2022 from the Revenue Agency, a video call service was activated to chat live with officials. In this way it is possible to receive, directly in videocallassistance on reimbursements, but also on tax returns, on lease contracts or ask for a duplicate health card.

The interested parties, therefore, will no longer be forced to go to the office to be able to speak with a official of the Revenue Agency. This is because it will be possible to do it, as already mentioned, from the comfort of your own home through the new service made available by the tax authorities. But how does it work?

Revenue Agency, how to book a video call

Well, again on the basis of what emerges from the press release published by the Revenue Agency, in order to fix a video call with an official, all you have to do is use the reservation active both on the Revenue Agency website or on the application.

The available options are the following: “Deeds and successions” (Register area); “Declarations and refunds” (Direct taxes area); “Tax code and duplicate health card” (Identification area). But not only that, the same office of the Inland Revenue, in turn, can ask to fix a appointment always on video call in order to be able to close, for example, a case.

Everything, it should be emphasized, will take place with the utmost respect for the privacywith the service in question, again as underlined in the aforementioned press release, which helps to expand “further theassistance by appointment introduced by the Revenue Agency in recent months for those who do not have the possibility to use telematic services, taking advantage of the new possibilities offered by technology“.

An important innovation, the one introduced by the Revenue Agency, which therefore allows the latter to enter our homes, thus managing to meet the needs of citizens.