Revenue Agency, these cars trigger the checks

Here are the cars that can trigger the checks of the Revenue Agency. The magnifying glass activates

These last few years have been very expensive for the state. The pandemic has allowed the member countries of the Union to suspend the stability pact, that is the agreement between states that establishes the economic parameters that balance sheets of countries have to comply year by year. The suspension was made necessary by the restrictions due to the pandemic that held back the consumption putting millions of citizens in difficulty.

Superboll cars and tax authorities: here are which ones

However, the first phase of disbursements is already behind us and now governments are looking ahead reflecting on interventions to revive the economy, not only with the NRP, rather than on support ones. At the same time, there is also a part of the expense that must be returned. THE accounts of the State must be brought back to the ordinary regime and to do so it is also possible to have greater controls on the phenomena of tax evasion. The taxman uses various tools to track down the tax evaders. Among these can also be the cars of large displacement.

Read also: What does this sign mean? It confuses many motorists

In particular, to turn on the magnifying glass of the bodies responsible for fiscal controls are the cars that pay the Super stamp. These are the cars of power greater than 185 kW or 251 CV. In fact, these cars, in addition to cost a lot in terms of purchase, also involve an important expense for management. Superbollo is not the only increased expense.

Read also: Cars, a new obligation for drivers is triggered: there is a date

In these cases, these are cars that have higher costs for the ordinary maintenance and extraordinary. Just think about changing tires or completely replacing the brakes and Rca insurance. When a person who claims to earn, for example, 20,000 euros a year, and buys a Superbollo car, can certainly turn on the lights of controllers.