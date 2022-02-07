Revenue Agency, via the checks of current accounts and credit cards from March 2022

The Revenue Agency will be able to monitor current accounts and credit cards of Italians for its hunt for tax evaders. The intersection of databases, considered a priority to find those who defraud the tax authorities, received the OK of the Privacy Guarantor. And now AdE and Guardia di Finanza will have at their disposal a dataset of taxpayers classified according to risk to be subjected to targeted checks. The decree of the Ministry of Economy that will close the circle is scheduled for the end of next March. And together, the letters of compliance that the Agency sends to taxpayers will increase, inviting them to comply with taxes.

How will the crossing of databases work? To explain it today is the messenger. The draft decree of the ministry provides that thanks to the algorithms, two “datasets”, in practice two lists, are created. The first is defined as “analysis”. On the basis of defined tax risk criteria, it will be used to analyze whether there are particular risks of tax evasion in a given audience. The second “dataset”, that is the second list, is defined as “control”. These are taxpayers who, according to the analysis, have one or more tax risks. In relation to this category, control activities or those aimed at “stimulating” spontaneous compliance may be initiated. Such as compliance letters. The black list will be kept by the tax authorities for ten years. But users will have invented names until the time of the actual check. Meanwhile, adds the newspaper, the Guarantor has asked the Agency for a more precise indication of the databases to be used. In particular on the deductions for health costs. Even if these will be used in aggregate form, the risk remains that sensitive health data will also be used among the parameters to estimate the propensity to evade.

