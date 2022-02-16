Revenue Agency, watch out for the fake refund: yet another scam attempt

The Revenue Agency invites you to pay attention to an e-mail regarding a “refund of 195 euros”. Let’s go into detail and see what’s going on.

Beware of a new scam attempt that exploits the name of theRevenue Agency and through which malicious people try to empty the account of the unfortunate person on duty.

In order to counter the spread of Covid, we are asked to pay attention to various precautions, such as social distancing. Well, precisely in this context there is an increasingly massive use of the various technological devicessuch as smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Thanks to e-mails, but also text messages and instant messaging applications, on the other hand, we can to communicate at any time with friends, relatives and companies, even physically very distant from us. All particularly useful services, which unfortunately often end up attracting the attention of some malicious people, who try to circumvent the unfortunate person on duty through traps ad hoc.

Revenue Agency warns, watch out for the “reimbursement of 195 euros”: yet another attempt at scam

Despite the crisis caused by Covid, i scammers they never stop. Indeed, they are numerous and different, unfortunately, the scam attempts to which the utmost attention must be paid. A clear example of this is a new scam attempt that is running these days and that takes advantage of the name of the Revenue Agency. To make this situation known the same institute that has recently invited to pay attention to fake e-mails. But what is going on?

Well, based on what can be seen from the site of the Revenue Agency e-mails are circulating with the following message: “Reimbursement of 195 euros in your favor. Hello, please submit your refund request so that we can process it as soon as possible“. Supplied with a link through which you are directed to a module.

Too bad that by clicking on this link and entering your data you end up falling into the trap. As it is easy to imagine, just from the grammatical errors present in the message, it is one fraud.

In addition to this communication, another e-mail regarding alleged inconsistencies regarding periodic VAT communications. Again this is a new wave of a phishing campaign to watch out for.

Revenue Agency, beware of fake messages: here’s how to defend yourself

Unfortunately, there are many traps scattered on the web into which you risk falling. Precisely for this reason we always invite you to be wary of communications such as those mentioned above, as they are aimed at fraudulently stealing personal data or concerning the current accounts or credit cards of the recipient of the message.

In this regard, the Revenue Agency itself recalls that “Similarly to the previous reports about the two campaigns, we reiterate that the Agency declares itself unrelated to sending these emails and completely disclaims the content.“. Then add: “The recommendation, as always in these cases, is do not open any attachments and trash messages“.

In order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences, therefore, we recommend never click on suspicious links, sent for example by email or text message. If in doubt, contact the same institute, in order to have clarifications on the matter.