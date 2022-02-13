Revenue Agency, who risks penalties for health costs

With health care costs on the rise, the Revenue Agency offers the opportunity to recover some sums. But beware of irregularities

As we are observing from everyday life, the health costs are counted among the main priorities of families. The sharp impact on the budget added to the economic stress caused by a general increase in ordinary expenses.

The health obligations and in general the pandemic has imposed, as we know, the daily purchase of masksto which must be added the necessary, even daily, recourse to swab. However, it is not certain that they must only constitute expenses or definitively affect the economy of the house as scars.

Revenue Agency, yes to the deduction. Fines for those who do not respect the rules

The costs, just like those of the masks, can finally be brought into deduction. TheRevenue Agency, which illustrates that these are personal protective equipment and therefore lawfully deductible. To these, they are added to the list the tamponstreated equally with laboratory tests and ordinary checks on the person.

Therefore, the invoices issued by doctors: taxpayers are therefore invited to pay attention that the latter, as professionals with a tax regime not subject to VAT, are obliged to apply it, if the benefit exceeds 77.47 euros, a 2 euro revenue stamp. The duty of the revenue stamp is supportivetherefore falls on bothboth on who issues the invoice and on the customer who receives it.

Health and medical expenses, therefore, can be deducted from the personal income tax returnonly if to the extent of 19%on the basis ofexcess amount of 129.11 euros and with regular documentation (invoices, receipts and tax receipts). Such specialist expenses are to be considered as those, for example, incurred by those who subject their child to speech therapy visits for a long period. But obviously these will have to result from regular documentation.

THE checks of the Revenue Agency will ascertain any irregularities and sanction the forgetfulness of the doctor or whoever casually discharges these medical expenses by omitting the revenue stamp. Not to run into sanctionsthe taxpayer has 15 days of time for provide personally affixing. The amount of the revenue stamp will be added to the paid medical fees that the patient can deduct, even if it was affixed by the doctor but is reimbursed by the first.

For the freelancer the omitted affixing consists of an administrative sanction for each irregular invoice and will be equivalent to five times the unpaid tax that the Revenue Agency, in fact, will eventually be able to detect in the verification of the medical expenses deducted.