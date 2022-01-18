Revenue: the premium is no longer paid on the payment bills. But watch out for the dates

Listen to the audio version of the article

No more collection charges, 3% or 6% of the amounts registered in the role for payments respectively within or beyond sixty days. Also eliminated the share equal to 1% of the sums registered in the role for the hypotheses of spontaneous collection. These are the novelties of the new payment form model for the loads entrusted to the collection agent starting from 1 January 2022 (attention, the reference is to the loads entrusted and not to the notices notified from 2022) approved by provision of the director of the agency of the Revenue, Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

Therefore, no more collection charges, 3% or 6% of the amounts registered in the role, for payments respectively within or beyond sixty days and no more than 1% of the amounts registered in the role for the hypotheses of spontaneous collection. These sums will, in fact, be borne by the state budget, as required by law 234/2021 (budget law 2022). On the other hand, the debtor will have to pay the expenses related to the executive and precautionary procedures and the costs of notification of the payment note and of any further collection deeds.

For the loads entrusted until 31 December 2021, the collection charges will continue to be due to the extent and according to the breakdowns provided for by the old rules. The collection agents must use the new model for the folders relating to the loads entrusted to them starting from 1 January 2022, while for those relating to the loads entrusted until 31 December 2021, the model approved with the provision of 14 July 2017 must be used, regardless of the date of notification of the payment note which may also take place after 31 December 2021.