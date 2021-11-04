revenues and profits down in the last fiscal quarter – Nerd4.life

Nintendo released its financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022, which shows a net decline in the revenues and profits compared to the previous year. There is talk of $ 2.70 billion in revenues (-26.7% year on year) and $ 897 million in profits (-31.7%), with a decline in Nintendo Switch sales of 39.7% and software by 19%. The only sector that is growing is that of subscriptions, add-ons and digital-only games, which saw a growth of 17% over the previous year.

One of the main reasons for the fall is the lack of a strong launch like that of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which if you remember marked the entire 2020 of Nintendo. In the same fiscal quarter last year 40% of the players who bought Nintendo Switch they also took a copy of the latest Animal Crossing. In short, the game also sold the hardware.

Other factors are: the semiconductor crisis, the reduced influence of COVID-19 on people’s social lives (fewer people forced to stay indoors), the success of Monster Hunter Rise which reduced first party sales (Nintendo earns obviously less from third parties than from first parties).

Let’s see how the revenues are distributed among the various segments where Nintendo is active:

Console hardware: $ 1.17 billion / 43%

Packaged software: $ 0.80 billion / 30%

Digital software: $ 0.30 billion / 11%

Subscriptions / Expansions / Digital Only Titles: $ 0.31 billion / 12%

Mobile + Intellectual Property Licensing: $ 0.11 billion / 4%

It should be noted that total digital sales were $ 611 million, 3% less than the previous year.

A separate note deserves the mobile sector, down by 8.5% compared to last year, probably due to the lack of launches and the general lack of interest on the part of the company, which has abandoned it a bit to itself.