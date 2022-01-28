reverse, experience and perfection- Corriere.it

from Marco Calabresi

Matteo scored the applause hits in the back: surprisingly beautiful, effective, but not yet sufficient. And Rafa took advantage of it

«This is a cursed sport. You have to try to ask yourself more and more, otherwise these matches are not won ». Matteo Berrettini left the field with the ovation of the Rod Laver Arena audience, from Monday he will be number 6 in the world. He continues to grow, continues to find support all over the world, wins epic matches like those against Alcaraz and Monfils. Yet it is still not enough. There are always those aheadthose legends who just don’t want to leave room for the youngest.

It will happen, in the inevitable passage of time. There will be a day, as is happening for Federer, in which Nadal and Djokovic will no longer be part of the circuit; the Serbian got expelled from Australia but will return, the Spaniard had missed half of the season, had had Covid and lost four kilos of liquids in the match against Shapovalov. Yet he had the clarity to understand better than Matteo how to win the game and go to play his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday, which would lead him to break Federer and above all Djokovic, everyone’s favorite to go on the run. «It is not fair to Rafa to say that he gave him the first two sets-Matteo’s words-. I was not at the level of mental intensity of him, I do not remember a free mistake he made at the beginning of the match. It’s not every day playing with Rafa in a Grand Slam, but I feel I can do more“.

What does Berrettini lack to be up to Nadal, as it had been for Djokovic who was able to defeat him in the last three Grand Slam tournaments? First of all, experience, and that doesn’t improve with training. Nadal was perfectly aware that against a hammer ten years younger, aggression would be needed on the first shots of the exchange and at the beginning of the match, when you are in full energy and you can play it even with someone who as a child watched you on TV and dreamed. to become like you. And that’s exactly what Nadal did. Against these war machines you need the perfect match: reduce free errors to a minimum (Matteo finished with 39, more than double compared to Nadal’s 18, and 24 of these arrived in the first two sets), take advantage of the minimum drops in the game. opponent, which translated means hoping for some less response on the pitch on a devastating first such as that of Berrettini, who closed with “only” 14 acesonly four more than the minimum of this tournament, 10 against Alcaraz.

Then there is that imbalance between the incisiveness of the obverse and the reverse that Matteo has been working on for years, day after day, with Vincenzo Santopadre, with very evident results. Nadal, despite having met him only once, two and a half years ago in another Grand Slam semifinal in Flushing Meadows, knew very well where to put the ball to have the best chance of winning exchanges and games. With a diabolical diagonal, on the left side of Matteo, that of the reverse: almost never a winning two-handed backhand, much more often that of interlocutors within the exchange. The backhand hits from applause, Matteo scored them in the back: surprisingly beautiful, effective, but not yet sufficient to go and take the crown of the Kings.