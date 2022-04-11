‘Reverse eyeliner’: Selena Gomez uses inverted eyeliner to lift droopy eyelids

Selena Gomez shows us one of the spoiled makeup of the season; ‘Reverse eyeliner’, the favorite eyeliner that lifts droopy eyelids and enlarges her gaze, so get inspired by the famous celebrity’s proposal to try it in your makeup the next time you have a special event. You will be surprised how flattering this risky makeup technique is!

When we thought that the cat eye style eyeliner would dominate the street style, a new way of framing the face has arrived this spring, so dare to wear this beauty look that challenges many of the techniques that have been used years ago. Remember that taking risks is worth it.

Related news

Selena Gomez uses ‘reverse eyeliner’ to enlarge the look

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Dance with me” shared a photo in which she showed off a “reverse eyeliner” that highlighted the lower line of the eyelashes with brown shadows and integrated lighter tones in the mobile eyelid. Her makeup was complemented with well-defined eyebrows, chocolate lipstick and peach blush.

Selena Gomez wears reverse eyeliner. Photo: IG/ @selenagomez

What is reverse eyeliner?

It is a stroke that defines the lower part of the eye with greater intensity, unlike the classic outlines that mark the eyelid in the direction of the eyebrows. The objective is that the lower lash line has a lifting effect that enlarges the look and gives a more toned skin in minutes.

We love this new proposal that challenges us to reinvent ourselves in all the knowledge we have in the world of makeup. You, would you use the ‘reverse eyeliner’ in the style of Selena Gomez?