Reverse of the Government: the masks return to work until June

With the decision on private work the rules on the use of masks are complete. That’s when protective equipment is mandatory or only recommended.

Public work – Masks for civil servants are recommended. Private work – Obligation for private sector workers to wear masks when in contact with colleagues or when they have public employment. The forecast therefore applies to shop assistants and cashiers in supermarkets, but also to those who work in shops, bars and restaurants.

Transportation – Until June 15th, masks must be kept on public transport, both local and national. On airplanes, trains, buses, buses, metro and so on, the Ffp2 must always be used.

Cinemas, theaters, sports – Until mid-June the masks remain mandatory to attend the shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for events and sports competitions that take place indoors. At the stadium, therefore, the mask is no longer mandatory.

Museums – To access monuments, museums, galleries, parks, monumental gardens of the State, starting from 1 May the obligation to wear masks has lapsed, but they remain recommended.

Hospitals and health facilities – Visitors of hospitals, Rsa, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, will have to keep the mask.

Supermarkets, restaurants, bars – Customers of bars, restaurants, shops and supermarkets are not obliged to wear a mask, which is only recommended. As we have seen, however, this does not apply to the workers, who instead have to keep it.

School – Until the end of the school year, pupils and teachers must keep masks in the classroom.