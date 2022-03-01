Review: A gloomy Dark Knight in ‘The Batman’

Never a daytime person, Batman plunges into perpetual night in Matt Reeves’ nihilistic, neo-noir nocturnal version of the caped defender.

Three-hour-long “The Batman” packs plenty of action, character introductions, gadgets and other superhero props. But it is not an extravagance. This “Batman” is a piece of moody humor, drenched in shadow and rage, that has reduced comic book archetypes to abstract silhouettes and grimy human characters. If Jim Carrey’s The Riddler got into this movie, he would fit in just as well as Bugs Bunny in “Taxi Driver.”

Scorsese’s film, in which Travis Bickle pokes fun at social collapse, had a prominent influence on Todd Phillips’s giddy “Joker,” but it may be more so for “The Batman,” which is also based on the precarious psychology of its DC protagonist. Robert Pattinson is a young Batman, relatively new to the job, suffering greatly from nightly battles with Gotham City’s most depraved. He is consumed by a feeling of helplessness and the feeling that he will never be able to stem the tide.

“It’s a great city,” he says at the opening of the film. “I can’t be everywhere.”

Reeves, the director of “Planet of the Apes,” begins “The Batman” with numerous deep-voiced intonations — “They think I’m hiding in the shadows, but I AM the shadows” — in an impressive operatic montage with Nirvana’s “Something in the Way”. It’s an electric fusion of image and sound, and the most complete section of the film. This “Batman” is a dirge.

The problem is that “The Batman”, having found its tone and immersive atmosphere, gets depressed on it. There is surprisingly little suspense as the tape struggles to find more than one (albeit powerful) note to play. Even Pattison’s Bruce Wayne is as pessimistic and grave as his Batman. Like a Paul Schrader character, he has abandoned almost all social engagement, instead tortuously keeping a diary to document the horrors he witnesses every night. Ever since Adam West donned the cape and cowl, Batman has gotten darker and darker. But Pattinson’s dejected Dark Knight is already too much.

The comic’s model is “Batman: Year One,” the 1987 four-issue series by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli in which Wayne becomes a vigilante. That step — a citizen taking on violence in the name of justice — is very much the theme of “The Batman.” And while Reeves’ film is rarely overtly current, it is clearly influenced by overarching issues of social justice. Today, vigilantism is most associated with cases like George Zimmerman, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Packed with corrupt cops and culminating in a terrorist plot by masked “fringe guys,” “The Batman” reflects much of our grim reality. Over the course of the film, Batman’s doubts about who can dispense justice only grow.

Okay, but does Batman put up a fight too? What about the Batmobile? It’s not all just sordid work through the sewers of Gotham City, is it? Well almost. “The Batman” is structured like a detective story. There’s a lovely scene where the hero, in his costume, stalks the crime scene where Detective Gordon (a fabulously brooding Jeffrey Wright) has sneaked him. He is a framework, a Batman of questionable vision and even dubious self-awareness seeking clues, making “The Batman” a distinctive work that separates itself from previous iterations of the character on film.

But as Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig weave together the antagonists of this Gotham City underworld — a serial killer named Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler (Paul Dano, who leans toward serial killer tropes), Mr. crime boss Carmine Falcone (a suave, evil John Turturro) and a mid-level mobster Penguin (Colin Farrell, unrecognizable) — “The Batman” has other influences, like David Fincher’s “Se7en” (“Deadly Sins”), more obviously .

As steadfast as “The Batman” looks at first, his grip fades as it goes on, and I think that’s partly because Pattinson’s performance is largely limited to sudden eruptions of anger or coy stalking in the wings. shades. For an actor who has stayed away from the mainstream for years, it’s exciting to see him take on something so ambitious. But Pattinson’s talent lies in his cryptic charisma, and that doesn’t always fit convincingly into a three-hour psychological portrait. This Batman is not a charlatan.

Zoë Kravitz, however, has a more instant and intimate bond with the camera. As Selina Kyle/Catwoman, she gives “The Batman” a huge boost even as she leads him down some of her darkest alleys. After Selina teams up with Batman to investigate the corruption surrounding Falcone and others, he equips her with contact lenses to record video. In one of the most impressive scenes in the film, we see from her perspective how she infiltrates the bad guys’ nightclub and, in night vision, we feel the leering eyes of the men who harass her.

“The Batman” is darkly dour and powerful, but erratic. It’s as if the filmmakers, working under the long shadow of “The Dark Knight,” have chosen not to rival the moody majesty of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 genre-defining film, but just go “harder”: darker, more cynical, a total Eclipse. That may make “The Batman” appropriately suited to its time, but it also makes it ultimately feel like a somewhat hollow, if often gripping, exercise in an imagined arms race in grimness. “The Dark Knight” had a visceral twist with Heath Ledger’s Joker that “The Batman” lacks. Someone, somewhere, must be asking, “Why so serious?”

“The Batman,” a Warner Bros. release, is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.” Duration: 175 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.