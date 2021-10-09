review and curiosity of the film with Mark Wahlberg

Movie Escape Room 2, review: the formula fails, but the pace increases exponentially

The sci-fi thriller is available on Amazon Prime Video Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers that behind his diagnosis of schizophrenia are memories of past lives and a centuries-old battle between two factions of reincarnated immortals: the Believers and the Nihilists. The former consider reincarnation a gift and intend to use it to do good and protect mankind, the latter think that it is instead a cancer to be eradicated and that only the extinction of mankind itself will put an end to what they consider an abomination.

“Infinite” is based on the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz which on screen becomes a supernatural action film in the wake of the recent The Old Guard of Netflix. Director Antoine Fuqua returns to collaborate with Mark Wahlberg after directing him in Shooter and packs a well-finished film from a visual point of view, with extensive use of CGI and a plot that evokes a mix of fantasy / science fiction suggestions, from Wanted – Choose your destiny to Highlander, from Matrix to Assassin’s Creed.

“Infinite” starts off really well, the idea of ​​a hidden secular battle, a rather inflated element, is made intriguing by concepts such as past lives and reincarnation linked to disorders such as schizophrenia and personality dissociation. The science fiction concept on which “Infinite” begins to be built is really promising, unfortunately at a certain point these elements end up in the background, the script becomes confused losing inexorably pieces along the way, with the action and special effects that take inexorably the upper hand. The film at this point becomes an all-round action that winks at Mission: Impossible and the James Bond films with the willing Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor doing their best trying to create a minimum of dynamic between the leaders of the two conflicting factions, but the “funfair” ends up overwhelming everything and everyone and the film becomes a mere entertainment machine.

The film was badly crushed by overseas critics who called “Infinite” a “stupid” film or the “worst film of 2021”, defining visual effects as “poor”, we prefer to define “Infinite” as a huge lost opportunity. , a film with an undoubtedly betrayed premise, but also an action film that many could find enjoyable if enjoyed, for example, as a film in the saga Transformers (there is also Whalberg), everything else is a simple matter of taste and what is expected from a product of this content.

Curiosity

The film arrived in Hollywood thanks to crowdsourcing (“the collective development of a project – usually on a voluntary basis, or by invitation – by a multitude of people outside the creator company”). Given the difficulty of writer D. Eric Maikranz in attracting the attention of a literary agent who would have sold the book in Hollywood. Instead, she funded an agent hunt by offering her readers a commission for anyone who could take the book to Hollywood. By putting that commission on the front page of his book, he authorized an army of readers to bring his book to the big screen. Eighteen months later he received an email from a Hollywood assistant director who found his book in a hostel in Nepal. In 2017 Paramount Pictures acquired the rights.

At one point in the movie Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor) asks Evan (Mark Wahlberg), “Which of these items is yours?”, Which is the same test that the potential reincarnations of the Dalai Lama undergo.

The car the Believers go out to the casino in is an Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept.

Chris Evans was originally cast for the role of Evan Michaels, but had to abandon the film due to scheduling conflicts.

The effect used on the movie poster is called “moiré”.

On several occasions, the familiar transformation sound effect from the “Transformers” franchise plays in the background. Mark Wahlberg is a veteran of the franchise.

The song that Artisan (Jason Mantzoukas) is playing on his guitar is “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – often referred to as the black national anthem in the United States composed by James Weldon Johnson (1871-1938) and J. Rosamond Johnson ( 1873-1954) on the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday in 1900.

The silver firearm Bathurst uses to steal souls and imprison them is modeled after a Vietnam-era M79 grenade launcher.

The 1985 version of Bathurst is played by Rupert Friend known for playing CIA agent Peter Quinn in the television series Homeland – Spy Hunt and Agent 47 in the cinematic reboot of Hitman.

The 1985 version of Evan McCauley / Heinrich Treadway is played by Dylan O’Brien known for the role of Stiles Stilinski in the television series Teen Wolf and for the role of Thomas in the trilogy The Maze Runner.

Mark Wahlberg and Dylan O’Brien have already starred together in Deepwater: Hell over the ocean (2016).

Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor appeared together in Four Brothers – Four brothers (2005).

While exploring the armory, Mark Wahlberg stops to inspect a sniper rifle. It identifies it as an M82. This is the weapon that Wahlberg uses in Shooter (2007), another film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The original music for the film is by composer Harry Gregson-Williams (Prometheus, Cowboys and Aliens, House of Gucci, The Last Duel). Gregson-Williams and director Antoine Fuqua also collaborated for Forced to kill, The Equalizer – The Avenger And The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable.

The soundtrack includes the tracks “Legends Never Die” by Campfire, “Paper Cuts” by Casey Veggies featuring Wiz Khalifa, “I’m Alive” by D Smoke featuring Asia Fuqua.

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. The End of All Things 1:49

2. The Blacksmith 1:25

3. The Last Life 2:39

4. Interrogation 3:14

5. Resurrection 1:52

6. The Samurai Sword 2:38

7. Hold Tight 4:41

8. 10,000 Hours 3:13

9. It’s Not My Memories 4:07

10. Enemy Territory 1:48

11. Never Enough 2:42

12. The Hub 2:40

13. Roll the Plane 3:15

14. Cain and Abel 4:42

15. Meet at the Beginning 3:40 am