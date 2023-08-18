Review: Bottlemen – Cineuropa

08/18/2023 – History, pollution, and issues of class and race overlap in Nemanja Vojinović’s documentary about marginalized workers at one of Europe’s largest garbage dumps.

Seven thousand years ago, Vinča, an ever-expanding Belgrade suburb on the banks of the Danube, was the cradle of European Neolithic culture, explains a narrative title superimposed over a panning shot of artifacts and bones that fades seamlessly into the images. post-apocalyptic remains of one of the largest unhealthy dumps in Europe, located a few kilometers from the archaeological site. This is the opening of bottlersthe new documentary feature film by the Serbian director nemanja vojinovicwhich has just had its world premiere in Sarajevo.

The dump is shrouded in smoke as a group of firefighters try to put out another fire, a source of pollution that, over the past five years, has regularly ranked Belgrade among the most polluted cities in the world. as cinematographer Igor MarovicThe camera cuts back to a dramatic, percussion-laden score of Predrag Adamovic, the size of the dump and the density of the smoke make it look like a burning volcano. Another swirling cloud is made up of thousands of seagulls foraging and screeching. This is the workplace of our protagonist, a gypsy man Yaniand his crew of titular men who make their living collecting plastic bottles and aluminum foil, competing with other groups who have no qualms about robbing each other of large sacks full of this loot.

Yani is the leader of his team and is constantly under pressure from an invisible boss: we only hear his voice on the phone. After all, this is a black market activity and no laws or regulations apply. Yani and his men rush over as a garbage truck arrives with a new load. Our hero, a former boxer, fights to keep them in line. These are low-paid men who have never had the opportunity for proper employment in another Eastern European country where the Roma are marginalized and without opportunities and often would rather drink alcohol or smoke marijuana than bother going to work.

Divided into three chapters of roughly equal length and interspersed with deadpan quotes from the leads, such as “Being a gang leader is like driving a VW Golf 3. It’s a quick ride, but it costs a lot,” the film follows Yani as he loses the boss’s favor and he is suspended, so he is replaced by new group leaders. A shy man by nature, he is frustrated and bitter by what he perceives as an injustice, which prevents him from earning enough to finish the house he is building for his family in his gypsy settlement in the town of Novi Bečej, 150 km to the north. of Vinca.

Throughout the film, radio news bulletins tell us about the contamination and then about the government’s plans to create a proper waste management facility with investment from France and Japan, meaning Yani and the others Men will not be able to earn even this meager income. Vojinović has clearly earned his trust over the years of making the film, so we’re close to them even as they get high and play “spin the bottle” in a squalid room. But this isn’t misery porn: the director makes sure we know and understand them, even if we can’t fully grasp the dynamics of the power plays in this strictly observational film.

The environmental component of the documentary is its overarching theme, which inevitably captures our attention with striking visuals in Marović’s high-contrast cinematography. Vojinović manages to extract raw and quite visceral poetry from this ugly but epic setting, mostly thanks to the closeness of the characters, but the class/race issue is also very present. All of these elements are enviably well balanced and tell an engaging and thought-provoking story.

bottlers is a co-production between the Serbian Rt dobre nade and Set Sail Film, and the Slovenian URGH! Taskovsky Films has the international rights.