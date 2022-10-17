Review: ‘Candy. Murder in Texas’ (Disney +), with Jessica Biel

Candy. Murder in Texas It is a five-part miniseries that you can find in its entirety on Disney + through its Star subdivision. Jessica Biel stars in the story as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who in 1980 murdered her neighbor Betty Gore (Melanie Linskey) with 41 axes.

This miniseries fits into the increasingly popular genre of “true crime” is, therefore, a criminal fiction based on real events. The series created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, the latter known for horror series such as Channel Zero (HBO) narrates with visible black humor the placid life in the suburbs and the storm of not particularly comforting emotions lurking behind those pretty single-family homes.

The series, as explained in the video that you can see above Juanma González, is conceived for the showcasing of its two protagonists, a very characterized Jessica Biel (The Sinner) as the executioner and Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets) as the victim.

Throughout five chapters, the series – which falls under the same genre as recent hits such as The Staircase (HBO) or the successful Dahmer (Netflix) is right with the characterizations and period reproduction, as well as with good episodes such as those that relate the trial or the crime of Candy Montgomery, although sometimes his drawing of personal relationships gets a bit stuck.

We explain it more and better in the video, with the trailer and images of the series.