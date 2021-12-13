Review: Commitment Hasan – Cineuropa

13/12/2021 – Conflict between faith and personal aspirations in a world poised between tradition and modernization are at the center of Semih Kaplanoğlu’s film, which Turkey has nominated for an Oscar

Umut Karadag in Commitment Hasan

The Turkish word tavaf means to go around something, and in an Islamic context it is moving around the Kaaba, in the center of Mecca, starting from Ḥajaru al-Aswad, the Black Stone. This is what spouses Hasan and Emin Yilmaz, protagonists of, are spiritually preparing for Commitment Hasan from Semih Kaplanoğlu, the film that Turkey nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards after its appearance in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2021.

The Hasan of the title is played by Umut Karadag, a well-known face in his homeland, a George Clooney with less hair and a stern and painful gaze. Hasan is a farmer, owner of a land inherited from his father in the province of Ankara: we see him treating apples and tomatoes personally, together with his workers, and then fighting to avoid the installation of a huge high-voltage tower of the Yeni Akım Elektrik, the new power line. However, the problems do not distract him from an important event that is about to live: after three years of waiting he was drawn for the pilgrimage to Mecca, together with his wife Emin (Filiz Bozok). But as all the faithful know, a pilgrim must arrive in the sacred place only after having had the blessing of all those whom he has wronged. And for Hassan it is a particularly difficult task. In the course of the film we discover in fact that the protagonist is not that irreproachable and virtuous man who seemed to us at the beginning and that he himself believes himself to be. The house and lands were assigned to him by a judge in the smell of corruption, so his older brother (Mahir Günşiray) hasn’t spoken to him for twenty years. It is the same judge that Hasan turns to to have the electric pylon moved on a neighbor’s land. Having learned from a bank employee that another landowner is bankrupt, Haman does not hesitate to take advantage of it by buying him the land at a bargain price and sending him to the streets, while spending a huge sum on the hotel that will host him on the pilgrimage. His wife Emin is no less in terms of narrow-mindedness and meanness, well hidden under good manners. Between the two there is at the same time complicity and an unbridgeable void, created by the common feelings of guilt. Hasan is the fruit of our time, squeezed between his love for nature and the calculation of those who want to defend the well-being achieved with the favors sought in a corrupt system.

The director – returned to make use of the director of photography Ozgur Eken, who shot in 6K with a Sony Venice camera – focuses on the elements of nature to emphasize the distance between an ideal world and the hypocritical one in which the protagonist moves, now in search of the forgiveness of those who have betrayed. A small hypocrite in a hypocritical universe, suggests Kaplanoğlu showing the impossibility of Turkish farmers to sell to the countries of the European Union the products treated with pesticides that Germany itself sells them. In Hasan’s dreams there is regret for lost innocence and the looming of divine punishment, beautifully visualized by the director with a barrage of apples, torn from the trees by the wind, hitting the man. A scene reminiscent of the biblical rain of frogs in Magnolia by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Golden Bear at the 2010 Berlinale with the beautiful and moving Honey , the last film of a trilogy that made him famous in the world, Kaplanoğlu has accustomed us to an aesthetically refined cinema like that of the same age Nuri Bilge Ceylan (both are part of the so-called “third generation” with Yeşim Ustaoğlu, Zeki Demirkubuz, Reha Erdem and others) and to a thoughtful, realistic, subtly political gaze that sweeps across the suffocating and claustrophobic rural Turkish province and explores family relationships, poised between tradition and modernization, the conflict between faith and personal aspirations. An expressive trend confirmed by this film, the second part of a new trilogy that began with Commitment Asli in 2019.

Commitment Hasan is a Turkish production of Kaplan Film Production and Sinehane Productions. International sales are from Germany’s Films Boutique.