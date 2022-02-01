Review, crime, comedy and improvisation

Inside Murdeville crime turns into something insane, unpredictable, and above all improvised. The chief detective Terry Seattle, played by a wonderful Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman), she is faced with a new murder case every day, as her life, marriage and mental health are still severely tested today by the unsolved murder of her colleague (played by Jennifer Aniston) who was mortally stabbed fifteen years ago. Even if the initial promises anticipate one of the many series crime-investigative Americans, Murderville, as we have already anticipated at the beginning of the review, moves in quite another direction.

In fact, in each episode, Terry is joined by a special guest, a star who plays the role of an intern in charge of helping the man with the investigation and discovering the culprit of the crimes: unlike the other actors in the series, he is forced to improvise for to solve some absurd murder. These guest star they boast the presence of some well-known faces such as the TV presenter Conan O’Brien, the wonderful Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino), the Pakistani actor Kumail Nanjiani (which we recently saw inside Eternals in the role of Kingo), the football player Marshawn Terrell Lynch, the actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek, Kevin Can F ** k Himself) and the South Korean comedian Ken Jeong (Hangover, Dr. Ken, Community).

Over the six episodes lasting about half an hour each, Netflix’s new comedy series is sure to get you a few laughs. Here is our review of Murderville, the show that pushes the actors to improvise and which will be available on Netflix starting next year February 3, 2022.

Solving cases is difficult, improvising even more

As we have already anticipated, the plot of Murderville it is apparently that of a very common one crime television series. The chief detective Terry Seattle He is faced with one mysterious murder after another, with the aim of keeping the peace in the town and winning back the heart of his ex-wife, who works as a boss in the same district. Terry he had the reputation of being a great detective, a real hero, but his life changed completely when his faithful colleague was mysteriously killed in an operation, and feelings of guilt in not being able to solve his case they accompany him on a daily basis.

While this might seem like the perfect synopsis for a TV series that follows the shadows of CSI or Law & Order, Murderville aims to do something completely different, expertly blending the crime and the comedy, to create a new format based solely and exclusively onimprovisation. What makes the show special, however, are the numerous guest stars who have agreed to play along, directly following the brilliant idea of ​​the British comedy series broadcast by the BBC. Murder in Successville, of which Will Arnett himself had bought the rights with the hope of presenting an American transposition to the public.

Murderville therefore manages to catapult us into one funny case after another, where each guest star finds himself experiencing a first-hand bizarre and mysterious murder, going from a wizard’s assistant sliced ​​in half during a show to a man found with his face in a bowl of tomato soup. Considering that the entire series draws its strength from theimprovisation of guests, each episode is able to reserve pleasant surprises, even if all six are managed in the same way. After recounting the details of the murder, the assistants will have to deal with them interrogations of the three main suspects. Here, together with the spectators, it will be necessary to put together the clues and come to a conclusion, identifying the killer and bringing the case to a close.

The format presented by the series is revealed winning, but it is good to consider that Murderville it may not be a show for everyone. His crazy and surreal approach winks at lovers of insanity made in the USA, but it may not win an audience accustomed to a very different kind of comedy. Will Arnett towers over the screen as the bewildered chief detective Seattle, dragging guests into his crazy and overwhelming humor. Murderville therefore manages to shine thanks to its innovative format, further embellished by the complicity of the numerous stars present inside.