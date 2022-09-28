Review, ‘Crimes of the Future’: Plastic Eaters

Awarded with the Donostia Prize this year, Canadian David Cronenberg had been absent for some time, since eight years have passed since he premiered ‘Maps to the Stars’, with which Julianne Moore won the Silver Palm for best actress at the Cannes Film Festival. In this long wait, the filmmaker has chosen to borrow the title of one of his first feature films, ‘Crimes of the future’, but to tell a completely new story. A visceral futuristic science fiction parable with which the filmmaker returns in form.

‘Crimes of the Future’ has to be taken as a perverse fable in which the director makes a fierce portrait of the dangers of climate change and how the environmental crisis provokes a series of responses of dubious scientific morality. That is the background of a feature film that, really, chooses to raise these problems, without really wanting to carry out a disclosure exercise, but rather they are used as a mere tool for a dark story, which manages to make your hair stand on end thanks to a series of shocking scenes who remember that who directs this film is the author of titles like ‘Crash’ or ‘The fly’. In fact, It is his most daring visual proposal in several years.

Although it has been sold as Cronenberg’s return to horror, this genre does not really appear, being more of a thriller with a certain steampunk spirit, with moments that seem to be inspired by Mamoru Oshii’s ‘Ghost in the Shell’to which a large part of Western science fiction from the late 1990s and early 2000s is indebted. However, going back to what was said in the previous paragraph, it is its explicit sequences that cause a hypnotic feeling of disgust, the kind that shows something unpleasant that encourages you to look between aversion and pleasure.

Steampunk aesthetics and hypnotic grote sequences

There you can see Cronenberg’s hand and it is what extols the film, since its science fiction story does not differ much from the one that has raised titles as different as the iconic ‘Gattaca’ or ‘Minority Report’ to other more authorial ones such as ‘ Lobster’ or ‘Ex Machina’. What’s more, his story is much less complex and he touches fewer ethical sticks than he should have, despite having a plot in which humanity may be forced to eat plastic, a material that has ended up being a double-edged sword for world society, given its misuse. That, of course, does not mean that this is one of the filmmaker’s best works since ‘A dangerous method’.

And it achieves this thanks also to its splendid cast. Viggo Mortensen stands out as the artist who has taken the operations and modifications of the body to the sublime, turning into art those tumors and new organs that burst into his body. Her performance is completed by Léa Seydoux, who shows her undaunted streak as the artist’s faithful companion. Both, moreover, pose this question of the limits of art, in a more refined line although similar to that of Ruben Östlund with his latest works. Mention also for Kristen Stewart, who pronounces the most emblematic phrase of the film –“surgery is the new sex”– and that surprises again with a character who plays both sidesshowing how the interpreter moves like a fish in water with extreme roles.

‘Crimes of the future’ works as futuristic parable with a certain steampunk touch, thanks to its cast and a series of sequences made to turn stomachs. After the irregular ‘Maps to the Stars’ and ‘Cosmópolis’, Cronenberg reformulates the controversial vein of ‘Crash’ in a contemporary proposal that manages to become a fascinating work that is capable of horrifying and fascinating at the same time, something that only greats like Cronenberg are able to achieve.

Note: 7

The best: The grotesque of its visceral scenes.

Worst: Actually, its environmental message is very simple.