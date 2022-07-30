REVIEW | Crimes of the future: Transgression at its finest

A world where pain begins to fade is a dangerous place. Nobody likes pain, that is clear, but the existence of this is the way in which the body expresses that something is wrong, whether it is related to the organs, to the exterior or to the emotional. Pain somehow keeps us alert. The absence of it, apparently, would make life easier, but how could we be aware of the danger that our body faces?

On the other hand, if the pain were to change its meaning by becoming a pleasurable sensation, it would also have severe consequences. Broadly speaking, that is the question that David Cronenberg asks in his new film Crimes of the Future – 78%, where a futuristic society is involved in this situation. The future is commonly portrayed as progress, but this time it shows a setback in which humanity attacks itself for pleasure.

The film narrates the work of Saul Teneser, played by Viggo Mortensen, an artist who has suffered with his body for some time, but who took advantage of its deterioration to become the main object of the performance in which he works alongside Caprice, from Léa Seydoux, who accompanies him in the world of art and during his day to day. Together, they have found a way to perform autopsies in front of a large audience, and indeed, it is Teneser himself who is subjected to said intervention.

What Crimes of the future brings to the table with these grotesque acts is how pain has not only become attractive to the eyes of audiences, but also a source of pleasure; at the same time, people have lost something that makes them act without any kind of remorse. Within the plot there is always someone who knows about it, and is aware that this type of act does not leave anything good, however, despite presenting himself as an authority figure who is in search of answers, nothing is ever done about it. .

This is a synthetic future insofar as it results from scattered elements that end up related; in this case, the shortcomings and the deterioration with the lack of that ability to distinguish within their own morality. Not only a body is exposed, the organs are removed and these have been modified, while others take their place. To tell the truth, grotesque images are something that Cronenberg is very good at, and the best proof of them is The Fly – 95%, because beyond the transgressive image, there is a story to tell, making its narrative work hand in hand with the visual and even the sound.

It is interesting the way in which the director raises one of the ideas that stand out in the plot, and it is how the surgery stopped having a medical connotation to become something sexual, and he summarizes it in a phrase that Timlin mentions (Kristen Stewart ): “surgery is the new sex”; it becomes a transformation from pain to pleasure resulting in an orgasm, and the scene where Saul shows his face of pleasure while his organs are removed before the eyes of hundreds of spectators, portrays him very well.

Crimes of the Future- 78% is a visceral experience, obviously because of the organ scenes, but also because of the intensity experienced by its characters and the story itself when the protagonists take a step far beyond what they had done before in their performances. The exhibition of the interior and how it can be modified, also becomes a metaphor of how a person appears to the world – if we want to relate it to the reality where everything is exposed, in a certain sense, on social networks.

There is one topic in particular that draws attention because of the various ways in which it could be interpreted, and it is about both the exposure of a person to society, and the way in which people make decisions about their body that, in Somehow and going to extremes, it raises the thin line between freedom and wanting to be seen at any cost; the best example of this in the moments in which other artists begin to do more disturbing things for their performances seeking to surpass Saul and Caprice.

It is essential to mention the way in which the theories proposed by the Spanish writer are reflected here Roman Gubern on the pathologies of the image (both in the book of the same name and in The pornographic image and other optical perversions) where the author highlights how man, as a person, always seeks to feed his sexual passions through the visual playing with transgression, just as Cronenberg does.

This game presents it through the metamorphosis of the bodies of its characters, as well as the design of several of its machines such as the bed to which the protagonist connects to sleep, his strange chair for breakfast, the capsule he uses for his show, and the small machine with which they make the incisions by means of caresses. This machinery that results from the combination of the mechanical and the organic, works thanks to its visual and auditory structure.

Without a doubt, Crimes of the Future – 78%, which does have certain connections with the 1970 version of the same director if we remember how the man tries to parody the act of childbirth through the continuous growth of new organs that are extracted from his body, his joins the list of shocking films from David Cronenberg as Invaded Bodies – 80%, The Naked Lunch – 71%, and up to Cosmopolis – 64% and Crash: Strange Pleasures – 58%. His search to show physical pain as a new expression of seduction or art, lead the film to become a harmonic game between chaos, savagery and extravagance.

Perhaps at times its narrative becomes slow and at the moment it may be a difficult plot to digest, but it manages to generate an echo in the minds of those who have taken the time to see it from beginning to end.

