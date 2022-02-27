Review: DEATH ON THE NILE

Before us we have the adaptation of the 1937 British writer Agatha Christie’s novel, “Death on the Nile”, which is a sequel to the successful 2017 film directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Murder on the Orient Express”.

Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat turns into a terrifying hunt for a murderer when a perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short in the most tragic way. The adventure unfolds in a legendary landscape with views of the desert and pyramids, where this tale of unbridled passion leads to destructive jealousy in a cloud of doubts and questions while trying to discover what has happened in the mysterious act of murder of a young woman. heiress with no apparent explanation.

The result is an experience that begins its story well and at least arouses intrigue in us, but after the introduction, its development drops and is very slow, not to say boring, leading us to a totally predictable ending within a feast of effects. visuals where almost all the scenes of the film are digital creation, and even with their majesty, they can’t feel completely natural; In addition, the mystery (which is a fundamental piece in the plot), needed more emotion to be attractive.

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh has a first class cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer

Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey and Dawn French, but even with their presence where they all wear very elegant and sophisticated period costumes, their interpretations are a bit spare without being memorable, besides between them there is an air of little chemistry, so in the end it adds to one more of the list that we will quickly forget.