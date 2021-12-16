Review: Diabolik – Cineuropa

16/12/2021 – Despite the iconic black Jaguar E-Type, the Manetti Bros film based on the Giussani sisters’ noir comic is verbose, phlegmatic and without flashes

Luca Marinelli in Diabolik

What went wrong with the wait Diabolik of the brothers Marco and Antonio Manetti (Love and underworld ), taken from the historic cartoon of the sisters Angela And Luciana Giussani? Let’s take a closer look at the film about the ruthless criminal with ice eyes, black suit and iconic Jaguar E-Type, one of the most translated Italian brands in the world.

The general system: the Manetti Bros. have many years of experience behind them, an independent production supported by Rai Cinema, with a high overall budget for an Italian film, 10 million euros. A long-considered industrial project, which already includes Diabolik 2 and 3, an “attempt to make a strong product capable of impacting the market”, as the producer explained Carlo Macchitella. A laudable attempt to create an Italian way to cinecomic, as you are doing recently, with mixed results, with The prophecy of the armadillo by Emanuele Scaringi from the Zerocalcare comic (which has just landed with great success on Netflix with the animated series Tear along the edges, The land of children by Claudio Cupellini, 5 is the perfect number by Igort, Monolith by Ivan Silvestrini, The last terrestrial by Gipi, They called him Jeeg Robot by Gabriele Mainetti (who, however, is not inspired by any particular comic). With its choice of being intensely vintage, retro and analog, the Diabolik dei Manetti does not seem to take into account the tastes of the public of cinecomic, who love action, speed, amazement, black humor. Diabolik it is never surprising and the car chases of the Italian 70s cops that the directors also draw inspiration from, were much more exciting and technically more reckless. “We turn to ourselves, hoping that what we like will also like others. There is no public project ”, the Manettis declared inconsistently at the presentation of the film to the press.

The previous: the Diabolik 2021 compares with that of 50 years ago signed by the horror master Mario Bava, defined a failure by Dino de Laurentiis, who produced it (“we didn’t do Giussani’s Diabolik, but a bad 007”), a film that never takes itself seriously, with a terrible script and acting below the guard level , but which is visually a pop party, made up of optical-art, psychedelia and dazzling colors (and with Morricone’s music). All characteristics that make fans of the genre in raptures, among which there are obviously the Manetti themselves (and the Cahiers du cinéma praised the aesthetic system). The Diabolik today is linear, verbose and explanatory, phlegmatic, without flashes. The absolute amorality that characterizes the protagonist of the comic never emerges. The original setting of the 60s with scenography and costumes that refer to those years, philologically in line with the comics, does not seem to pay in cinematic terms. The thickness of the characters is as thin as a comic page. But a movie is a movie, a comic is a comic. In this case, the transmedia narrative fails to create a world in which the different creative planes and the different ways of fruition come together in a common narrative context.

Finally, the Manettis were able to count on actors, from the Italian mini-star-system, of the caliber of Luca Marinelli (now known internationally thanks to his role in The Old Guard), Miriam Leone (as Eva Kant), And Valerio Mastandrea (Inspector Ginko, Diabolik’s alter ego) flanked by Alessandro Roja, Serena Rossi and Claudia Gerini. But not all good actors can play all roles, just as George Clooney was not suited for the unhappy Batman & Robin by Joel Schumacher. The direction of the Manettis required a one-chord performance that chased the comic, perfectly executed by the actors, with the sole exception of Miriam Leone, who infused a note of lively feminism in the charming partner of the criminal.

Diabolik is produced by Mompracem and Rai Cinema, in association with Astorina.