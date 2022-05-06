Review: “Doctor Strange 2” is weird, scary and complicated

Once a superhero franchise enters the multiverse, it’s hard to get out of it.

No work of fiction needs permission to break the rules or push the boundaries of conventional storytelling, but the multiverse, at least as it is presented in the latest movies from Marvelpractically requires it. And for the time being that means more cameo opportunities. “Spider-Man: No Way Home“(Spider-Man: No Way Home”) opened the door to the concept with mostly favorable results, but now the master of the mystic arts played by benedict cumberbatch fly through the interdimensional portal with this concept in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”).

The movie is technically the sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” But so much has happened in the Marvel universe involving “Stephen Strange” and his beard — “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and, yes , the latest installment of “Spider-Man” — that “Doctor Strange” is completely out of whack in continuity. You can’t watch “Doctor Strange” and then “Doctor Strange 2” and expect it to make sense.

Not only that. Understanding “Doctor Strange 2” also requires a cursory knowledge of “WandaVision,” the nine-episode Disney+ series that runs nearly six hours in total. This is not a surprise or a drag for Marvel fans, but it does seem like a lot to ask for the average moviegoer (although maybe they’re about the same at this point).

Therefore, it is especially interesting that sam raimi agree to enter this messy corporate multiverse at this point. After all, his “Spider-Man” movies are still among the best of modern superhero franchises. Raimi has managed to put his own stamp on this effort, including, among others, a cameo appearance by Bruce Campbell. There are also horror elements, some so intense that families might think twice about going all out to the movies; some interesting visuals not unlike the city from “Inception” and some humor. But Raimi doesn’t take “Doctor Strange” to an entirely different tone, as, say, Taika Waititi did with “Thor.” In general, he sticks to the framework established by Scott Derrickson.

The main problem is that it’s a bit of a working-class drama movie, centered around a completely new and underdeveloped character: “América Chávez” (Xóchitl Gómez), a teenager with the power to travel the multiverse, but doesn’t know how to control it. Someone who wants her powers is after her and “Strange” decides to help her, possibly out of true altruism and possibly because it’s a good excuse to literally jump off a balcony and leave early from the wedding of his old flame, “Christine” (Rachel McAdams).

Unfortunately, he asks the wrong “Avenger” for help: “Wanda Maximoff”, played by Elizbeth Olsen, who is the one seeking the power to enter and exit the multiverse and who has been developing some dark arts to achieve it. She is motivated by the idea that she has children in an idyllic suburban multiverse in which she wears yoga pants and loose cotton tops and tucks her children in at night after watching movies and eating ice cream. Soon, she and “Strange” have a showdown in the air.

The script is clever in the way it plays with big sci-fi concepts, which makes sense considering screenwriter Michael Waldron is a veteran of the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick & Morty.” But he also disappoints in terms of his topsy-turvy structure and leaves something to be desired in terms of the female characters. Olsen continues to sell “Wanda’s” pain as the best of hers, although here she has been reduced to a hysterical female stereotype. “Christine” is simply there to make Strange realize things about himself. And “America Chavez” fails to command our emotional attention.

After “Infinity War” and “Endgame”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” feels a bit out of control. Cumberbatch is amused by his character, but his boundless ego seems to be a bit muted as he struggles with his own happiness. And that invites more questions, like do we really care if “Doctor Strange” is happy or not. It is? Could someone use some magical therapy instead of these low-risk interdimensional episodes?

Perhaps the Marvel universe is finally starting to feel like a long-running comic book series. Or maybe phase 4 hasn’t kicked off yet.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a Disney release currently in theaters, is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). according to its acronym in English) for “intense scenes of violence and action, terrifying images and some dialogue”.

Duration: 126 minutes.

Two stars out of four.