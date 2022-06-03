Review: ‘Fantasies of a writer’, with Léa Seydoux and based on the novel by Philip Roth – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

As a journey to the center of the mind of Philip Roththe movie fantasies of a writer proposes a premeditatedly disjointed account of ephemeral conversations between Denys Podalydès, a transcript here of the American Jew, with various muses and products of his imagination (with some notorious exceptions). The result is necessarily unstructured in its narrative and even more so in its ascription to the ideological postulates of cancellation of recent feminist movements, and therefore openly refreshing in its desire to create an unprejudiced mirror not of micromachismos but, precisely, confessed detached masculine insecurities of the writer’s relationship with the amazing Léa Seydoux and other female interlocutors.

from the author





The problem of fantasies of a writer it is that those possible worlds, perhaps desired, of an old genius in crisis do not give the impression of articulating a clear mythology of the North American writer. Both those who are familiar with his literature and those who are not will find the film of Arnaud Desplechin a mere masturbatory exploration of serious but never really poetic themes apart from the abstraction of his dialogues. There is no narrative, there is no progression and the supposed final revelation is actually a completely predictable event, so there is not even catharsis.

In the end, the film remains as an exercise in erotic and emotional display of Lea Seydoux and her dreamed-of romantic friendship with the writer, but the free-writing nature of her dialogue prevents her from entering the welter of male feelings and vulnerabilities that are reflected in her, at least with sufficient substance. The metaphorical language of the film, which aims to function without filters before the viewer, only creates a mental space that is indecipherable and unpleasant to watch. A torment that one sees sitting in his chair with the comfort provided by the aura of a neat and elegant French film.