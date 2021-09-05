Review Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, film with Hugh Jackman • Universal Movies

We have seen Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, the film with Hugh Jackman released in theaters on August 26 last. This is the review.

In Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, written and directed by Lisa Joy, we find which protagonist Hugh Jackman, accompanied in this adventure by the fascinating Rebecca Ferguson And Thandie Newton. In the cast, moreover, space for Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.

The film is set in the year 2030, in a future where global warming has caused sea levels to rise. The consequence is that many cities, such as Miami for example, are now perpetually flooded, moreover the suffocating heat during the day forces the flow of life only during the night hours. In this context the unusual investigator moves Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) who, together with his collaborator Emily Watt (Thandie Newton), has created a special machine capable of making people’s memories so real that they seem like a real journey through time.

With Reminiscence the elements of the classic thriller, a little retro and typically noir, merge with the clichés repeatedly seen in the more markedly sci-fi films. Nevertheless, the careful direction, also supported by a good subject, succeeds in the certainly not easy task of creating a satisfying and overall smooth mix, thus compensating for the different sensations of “déjà vu”, all despite the development of the plot present, sometimes , moments a bit confused and not always well defined.

The splendid photography and the settings with nuanced and dark atmospheres perfectly frame the acting performances of Hugh Jackman, who manages to immerse himself perfectly in the spirit of an intimately tormented character, thus shaking off the heavy burden of the superhero all muscle and anger. Not always up to the test Rebecca Feguson which, in some moments, appears cloying and out of context.

Perhaps the most sore point of the film is, pardon the pun, the soundtrack of Ramin Djawadi who, in his sometimes obsessive and in some cases repetitive gait, does not always approach the images and sensations experienced by the protagonists, thus creating a sort of “dissonance” and a sense of “bewilderment” in the viewer.

In conclusion, Reminiscence is a good compromise between the classic noir thriller and science fiction, even if the authorial choice of preferring the love story to the mystery tends to flatten the development of a story that, otherwise, could have been more intriguing and faster in the rhythm.

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence is scheduled in Italian cinemas from August 26, 2021.

