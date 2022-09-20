Review | Hackers: Computer Pirates

With cult movie status, Hackers: Computer Pirates is that film full of irregularities, but which has a narrative structure that allows us to reflect on human relations in one of the first moments of impact of information technology on society in the 1990s, an era of technological turmoil that shaped the world as we know it and experience it in contemporaneity, that is, a phase where everyone lives daily connected, dependent on virtual resources to exercise the issues that demarcate our agendas: entertainment, information, health, education, finance, among others. Here, over 105 minutes, we have a plot about individuals who dedicate themselves with great intensity to the universe of domination of knowledge about devices, programs and computer networks: hackers. Seen in fiction, most of the time, as evil characters, responsible for the destruction of order and snatching reputations, hackers are not all necessarily villains. This, in fact, is a denomination for crackers.

Figures of the virtual age who use their knowledge of technology for personal revenge purposes, criminal actions involving theft of data and money, etc. Controversial, the term in this narrative refers to those who put themselves before the psychoanalytic enjoyment of being always ahead of the poor mortal users who only know the tip of the iceberg of the virtual public sphere. In the plot, a group of young hackers are placed in a challenging situation, a moment in the present that will change their lives forever. Ian Softley, a filmmaker guided by the medium screenplay by Rafael Moreu, is directing the project, both in the role of x-raying society’s vision in relation to the elements in favor and against the advent of the internet in our social fabric. The film is a narrative about how cyberculture was still going through a moment of understanding in the decade in question, an era full of uncertainties, of anxious waiting for the millennium bug, among other contextual points of articulation.

With an aura of heroism, the hackers here are different from the disorder experienced by Sandra Bullock in the dynamic The netat the same time, approaching more than computer pirates, safeguarded in due proportion, launched two years later. In Hackers: Computer Pirates, the protagonism is of Dade Murphy (John Lee Miller), a young subversive who at the age of 11, hacked a certain set of systems and established a gigantic economic crisis involving corporate operations. In court, the sentence and the statements made his parents’ hair stand on end, convinced of the innocence of the young man who disguised his cybernetic actions in the alleged attraction to games. With the passage of time, he and his mother move, they find new perspectives in another city, which also defines the transformation of Dade’s daily life, now attracted by a group of young rebels from the new educational institution in which he finds himself, misfits from the “traditional” point of view.

In a daring maneuver, he participates in this community and gets involved in frantic adventures, like any film that mixes elements of suspense and self-respecting action. Upon receiving a mission against Plague (Fisher Stevens), a criminal agent that puts him in a complex situation with the FBI, Dade and his troupe, including Kate Lily (Angelina Jolie), candidate for the position of romantic partner of the boy, end up involved in an extensive a network of intrigues that changes his routine and places him in yet another evolutionary process in the physical world, as well as in the webs of virtuality. We follow this story through the immersive direction of photography by Andrzej Sekula, efficient sector, as well as production design by John Beard and music by Simon Boswell and Guy Pratt. As entertainment, it has its limitations, as reflection, it brings interesting points of articulation, as mentioned earlier, but it lacks a little more skill in driving the rhythm between acts. It works well, as said, in the diachronic perspective of understanding the impacts of the internet on our lives. And only.

Hackers – Computer Pirates (Hackers – USA, 1995)

Direction: Iain Softley

Road map: Rafael Moreu

Cast: Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard, Laurence Mason, Renoly Santiago, Fisher Stevens, Alberta Watson

Duration: 105 min