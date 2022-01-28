Review: Hatching – Cineuropa

24/01/2022 – With her Finnish strangeness, Hanna Bergholm announces that there is another Birdman in the city

Siiri Solalinna in Hatching

There seems to be a whole sub-genre of stories that go wrong following an encounter with a bird – from the Venetian title of Valentyn Vasyanovych Reflection to Hereditary and now Hatching from Hanna Bergholm. So the next time something hits your window or flies into your house, don’t mind it and maybe – maybe – things won’t get any worse. It’s time to finally start learning important life lessons from movies, even those shown in the Midnight section of the Sundance Festival.

Hatching by Bergholm (not to be confused with The Hatchingknown for its slogan “Mother Nature Gives You Back the Bite” and, hilariously enough, even features some eggs) is the kind of horror-themed movie that makes you think more than it makes you jump in your chair. we whisper it – exactly scary, in fact there is more millennial pink and more sunshine than poor Finland has probably seen in months and months. But things still get creepy and rather quickly, when teenager Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) is about to discover that his mother, the perfect housewife (Sophia Heikkilä) but also a lifestyle influencer, she doesn’t take too well the wild creatures that invade her well-kept interiors.

It doesn’t really take many things too well: it’s like Reese Witherspoon’s characters in Big Little Lies And The revenge of the blondes suddenly turned into one. Tinja has all the ingredients needed to be popular, but socialization is not encouraged in her home, while concentration and ambition are. Already stressed out about qualifying for the upcoming gymnastics competition, she must face other secrets, including one that has been kept well safe in the bio-waste disposal. This is the beauty of the Finnish “weird wave” – ​​with all the bullshit that happens here, like infidelity, mangled teddy bears and lots of slime, people also remember to recycle.

The creature that eventually makes its entrance after Tinja brings home a strange-looking egg to hatch secretly is truly marvelous. Courtesy of Gustav Hoegen, responsible for some great creatures of Star Wars, he’s ugly and yet somehow touching, longing for contact and affection. It’s a shame it has to transform later, echoing those terrible conversations about one’s body being “going through some changes” as it grows. He could have given this little film something iconic.

In short, it seems that the ambitions of Bergholm (or of the screenwriter Ilja Rautsiwho delighted the world with short films Helsinki Mansplaining Massacre And The Night of the Living Dicks, and this time he opted for a much simpler title, unfortunately) go beyond the “monster movie” genre. To show that she’s always tough on a girl, Hatching takes and distorts many problems that sound familiar: body dysmorphia, eating disorders, a desire to be accepted, and a codependent relationship with her own mother. It’s fun, but not surprising: horror has loved teenage girls and their many battles for quite a while.

The viewer sees a little too soon where this is all going to go (and the use of lullabies should be off-limits after Krzysztof Komeda), but Tinja’s bond with her waif is definitely interesting. She isolated and fragile, she agrees that you are responsible for what you have raised, just like in Little Prince: to hell with occasional pet sacrifices. Whether a parent expects you to be perfect or opts for more distance, like Tinja’s dad, who has long given up on making any decisions, a monster living in your closet can provide you with company and can make you feel in control. . He can make you feel better about yourself. There’s a reason little girls like to yell at their dolls, telling them they’re ugly.

Hatching is produced by Silva Mysterium of Finland and HOBAB of Sweden. Sales are handled by Wild Bunch International.

