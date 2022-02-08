Review: Ice – Cineuropa

08/02/2022 – The debut of the singer Fabrizio Moro with Alessio De Leonardis is a film about boxing that does not avoid stereotypes and too many metaphors but fascinates for its loyalty

Vinicio Marchioni and Giacomo Ferrara in Ice

Bang bang. Two hits and the pair of scooter killers take out a late payer. We are at the beginning of the 90s in the Roman village of Quarticciolo e Ice in Italian cinemas on 7, 8 and 9 February with Vision Distribution, is the directorial debut of the author and pop rock singer Fabrizio Moro who wrote and directs the film with Alessio De Leonardis already author of the video clips of some of his songs (Moro also signs the song for the soundtrack It is you). A few years later the victim’s wife (Lidia Vitale) is still paying her husband’s debts to the underworld while her son Giorgio (Giacomo Ferrara) from his father he inherited only a sweatshirt with the words “Totti 10”. We see him running through the streets of the neighborhood to keep fit even if he lights a cigarette on the threshold of the gym. He only needs one match to become a boxing professional, but Giorgio snorts and peddles coke and his mother is convinced that he is going to job interviews. The coach (Vinicio Marchioni, Day and night) is a failed boxer who sees in the boy his chance of revenge on a life that forces him to wake up at 4 in the morning to move boxes of fruit to the general markets and then open the gym at 6.

Perfectly adherent to the subgenre made sublime by Scorsese with De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Hilary Swank, Robert Wise and Paul Newman, Michael Mann with Will Smith, David O. Russell with Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale, etc. Ice is a film about fall and redemption, sacrifice and redemption. Here, too, the ring is a metaphor for life, right from the message that stands out at the opening of the film: “Boxing is not just a sport: it is a philosophy of life. A fighter is a fighter. Always. Also and above all outside the ring. “So when Giorgio gets ready for that fight and the boss who makes up matches will buy his debt and ask him to fall in the third round, the young man will have to make a decision (” when they corner you you have to respond to the blows “) : whether to be good or bad in an environment that wants you bad at all costs.

Between gangster discussions on the meaning of nicknames (Tarantino has nothing to do with the criminals really make those speeches) and a flirtation with the girl from the neighborhood (Beatrice Bartoni) the film runs straight like a jab towards the end, hinged on a screenplay that oozes a lot of rhetoric, also dictated by pieces of life lived by Fabrizio Moro: the metaphor of the ice that gives the title to the film, the phrases about fear, about love, about winning and losing. For directing it is impossible to escape stereotypes, but photography is mellow and saturated with Simone Zampagniwhich capture the details and atmospheres of suburban Rome of those years, the scenography from Gaspare De Pascalimounting from Luigi Mearelli they support those camera movements that bet on close-ups and also render the dynamism of the fight scenes in the ring well. A small film, as fair as a “clean” fight, for a young audience who knows how to learn the teaching of a sport relegated to the suburbs, and who knows how to appreciate the great alchemy created on the set between the two protagonists Marchioni and Ferrara and those months of training with the world super middleweight champion in the WBA Giovanni De Carolis.

The film is a La casa rossa production with Tenderstories in collaboration with Vision Distribution, in association with the San Raffaele University of Rome in collaboration with SKY and in collaboration with RTI.