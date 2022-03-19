Review: ‘La Protegida’, with Maggie Q, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

directors like Martin Campbell they’re still there, only maybe we’ve stopped looking. The Protecteda new variation of the revenge genre taken up a decade ago by Liam Neeson and promoted again by John Wickis a thriller that demonstrates the tremendous craft of the New Zealand director who billed two re-starts of the Bond saga, goldeneye with Pierce Brosnan and Royal Casino by Daniel Craig. Only that perhaps what were previously guaranteed box office successes now remain in feature films more of class B than A, like the “protegé” here present.

The Protected It is also a film that we can call without a shadow of a doubt pulp cinema, of a blackness that is perhaps disappointing for the mass viewer but compatible with the sensationalism that one expects from this art, and that certainly is not surprising in Campbell, a tough guy who made the miniseries Edge of Darkness and its film adaptation with Mel Gibson, To the limit, in addition to other samples of genre whose dark tone and morality is presented unequivocally to the viewer. The film surprises by mixing a humor that is somewhat more eccentric than expected with dry hits of violence and a melancholic tone that is not particularly poetic, and that dot the action in a somewhat sporadic and irregular way: the colorful relationship between Maggie Q with Michael Keaton remains as the most memorable part of the film, although it gives the impression that, like the intrigue itself, it gets lost along the way.

Obviously, that somewhat shocking tone is due to the fact that Richard Wenk’s script is nothing to write home about. The author of the two installments of The Equalizer (there will be a third, also with Denzel Washington) dots the action with a couple of predictable, but certainly wild, twists that don’t find much logical support. Sometimes the film is even somewhat anticlimactic. It seems that Campbell knows this and that none of those involved make any effort to hide that crudeness: as we say, everyone is aware of making pulp, although the plot is not crazy. The best of the movie, where The Protected throws the rest and must be defended with passion, are its extraordinary action scenes, which Campbell dispatches without frills but a clarity, elegance and forcefulness that border on absolute and total genius (nothing strange in him), as on the other hand almost all the staging decisions at the level of the film’s pure image.

from the author





Although the “must” section is important, we cannot ignore the effectiveness of its distribution. Maggie Q She is a perfect interpreter for this task, Samuel L Jackson plays himself again (and adds a monologue on morality that refers to his best “pulp” times) and Michael Keaton dispatches the show’s best character, an ambiguous professional assassin who is half spectator, pursuer and suitor. the actor of Birdman dominates this not only psychological, but merely utilitarian complexity of the script, with a craft and quality that elevate the film that should at least generate sympathy for fans of the genre.