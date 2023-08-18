Review: Libertate – Cineuropa

08/16/2023 – Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu transforms the real events of the Romanian revolution in Sibiu into a thrilling, emotional and narratively courageous experience.

Of the images of the Romanian Revolution that took place in the last days of 1989, we undoubtedly remember the photo of the dictator being shot by the army. We can also remember the simplified stories about how it all started in Timisoara, what happened in Bucharest and how the military sided with the people, against the police and the feared secret service, the Securitate, which remained loyal to the dictator until later. honey. However, we do not necessarily know about the events in, for example, the Transylvanian city of Sibiu. These events are the subject of Tudor Giurgiuthe newest movie Break freewhich, after its world premiere at the Transylvania International Film Festival, has enjoyed its international competition in Sarajevo.

The opening information card informs us that the regime of Nicolae Ceauşescu relied on pitting different groups, such as the army, police, secret service, and civilians, against each other in order to gain firmer control over each of them. . But once the protests started, things quickly escalated, bringing the country to the brink of civil war. In Sibiu, the army interned police officers, suspected Securitate agents and their contacts, as well as several civilians (some of them by mistake) in an empty swimming pool, where they were kept under guard until the captives were interrogated, sentenced or released. .

We look at chaotic events, similar to a civil war, from various perspectives from people involved on different sides of the conflict. The (more or less) protagonist is the police officer Viorel Stanese (Alex Calangui in his first lead role on the big screen), who decides to go to work on the fateful day when his police station is attacked by the angry mob, who soon seizes the guns from the armory. Viorel and his colleagues try to escape, but are quickly stopped by the army and sent to the pool. Among the other points of view, those of the opportunistic taxi driver Leahu (catalin herlo), who may or may not be a Secret Service informant, and Lieutenant Colonel Dragoman (Iulian Postelnicu), who, though initially on the right side of history, becomes intoxicated with his newfound power over people’s lives and deaths. Some other shorter episodes include other individuals, some of them civilians being arrested simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, while wild theories about terrorists poisoning water, digging tunnels and preparing counter-revolutionary attacks against the army. and people make the rounds.

The approach Giurgiu takes is not unlike the one he employed in his previous fact-packed political drama-thriller. Because I? (2015), also based on true events, as the source materials for both films were obtained through extensive research on the two events. However, things are less linear in Break freeand Giurgiu and his co-writer cecilia stefanescu focus on more than one individual and their stories. The style is also similar in terms of the frequent use of long one-shot sequences with a handheld camera, but here the camerawork tends to be more shaky and chaotic, which actually fits the material perfectly, especially in the action packed scenes. first half, meanwhile the camera work of Alejandro Sterian and editing by reka lemhenyi become more assertive and predictable once the entire internment situation seems “normalized” for both jailers and captives.

Tudor Giurgiu paints a realistic picture of revolutionary chaos and upheaval, questions established narratives, and most importantly, makes an exciting film that captures viewers’ attention, elicits an emotional response, and leaves a lasting impression.

Break free is a Romanian-Hungarian co-production between Libra Film and Mythberg Films. Reason8 handles international sales, while Transilvania Film oversees domestic distribution.