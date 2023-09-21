Review: Megan Thee Stallion turns heads in ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Megan Thee Stallion in “Dicks: The Musical”. (courtesy a24)

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more Opinion On the Grio.

After staying out of the public eye, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is back — in the most ridiculous way possible.

Imagine a musical movie about dicks — and not just about two arrogant white jerks named Trevor and Craig (played by the film’s writers, Aaron Jackson and Joshua Sharp) who discover they are identical twins and Tries desperately to “parent trap” his family (played by Meghan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together. But also existing dicks. And fallen vagina. and homosexual incest. And a gay god played by comedian Bowen Yang. It exists, and it’s called “Dicks: The Musical”. As one might imagine from the title and summary, this pearl fishing is not for the faint of heart.

It might seem like this movie is the last place one would find a twerk captain, bar-spitting, hot girl coach. And yet, her musical numbers like that of Gloria, Trevor, and Craig’s boss in “Dicks” are some of the best in this riotous, wacky film.

Megan’s raps have always been filled with lyrics about taking back control of her life and stories about the men and haters who have tried to bring her down. But as her real-life attacker, who will not be named, begins his 10-year sentence in prison, Megan is finding something extra enjoyable to watch as Gloria reclaims her top spot in bars and those men. has put those who are insulting her back in their place – all while she was having the time of her life in an extremely entertaining movie. Although Mullally and Lane are the clear stars in this movie and seeing Sonya Eddy on screen again after her demise late last year is a bright spot, Megan Thee Stallion’s visuals take the cake in this romp about dicks.

“Outta the Alpha” is her main showstopping rap and dance number where she responds to Trevor and Craig calling her a “bitch”: “I’ll show you two bitches.”

Listing all the ways patriarchy has empowered men to oppress women and call them all the names they want (tough, slut, crazy, bitch, whore, etc.) to keep them in their place, Gloria Encourages women to take back their rights. Power “If they stand in your way put your foot on their neck.

“These people are dinosaurs about to be destroyed, and I’m the asteroid,” she raps while walking with dog collars and men in suits all around her. It may be Gloria’s theme song, but Megan has also outwitted, outwitted, and outwitted all of her work. It’s great that he has another chance to be proud of and enjoy his hard-earned success.

Although this is not her first acting role (she auditioned for a role in “P-Valley”, which she did not get, but she played Tina Snow in season two and guest-starred in “She-Hulk”). And it won’t be her last role (Netflix announced last week that Megan Thee Stallion has joined the cast of the animated hit “Big Mouth”), her “Dicks: The Musical” role is proof that this star Will shine on any stage.

‘Dicks: The Musical’ premieres in theaters on October 6,

Brooke Obi is an award-winning critic, screenwriter, and author of the historical novel “Book of Addis: Cradle of Embers.”

